JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social...
YIKES! George Takei Reminded Why He's the LAST Person Who Should Call JD...
I Sat Through the White Dudes for Kamala YouTube Stream and ALL I...
Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black'...
NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways From EMBARRASSING White Dudes...
You Wanna' Talk Weird? Check Out What a Kamala SUPPORTER Says About How...
They're the Stepford Party: Democrats Being Programmed to Say 'Weird' On Cue Is...
Speaker Mike Johnson BLASTED for Choices for Trump Assassination Task Force
WATCH: Mary Katherine Ham Perfectly Parodies the 'White Women For Kamala' Meeting
Video: Cops Had the Building Used by Would-Be Trump Assassin SURROUNDED
Here Are Some More White Women for Kamala
Harris Campaign Gives White Dudes 'SPACE' to Be Honest About Their Role in...
Here’s MORE Evidence of ELECTION INTERFERENCE from Google

So MUCH Enthusiasm! Desperate Kamala Harris Campaign BUSTED Offering to Pay People for Supportive Posts

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Check out all of that enthusiasm for Kamala Harris! 

Heh.

Seems her campaign is doing SO WELL they're offering paid post opportunities ... $150 a pop. WOW. Wondering how many of those white dudes for Kamala were being paid last night. Then again, none of them were all that bright so maybe they really do support Cackles.

Advertisement

Either way, this is a HOOT:

Wonder if Harry Sisson's check cleared?

Ahem.

Nope.

Between this and the ActBlue scheme where everyday people have somehow magically made thousands of donations to Kamala Harris it sounds like the DNC machine is up and running for real. 

Awww yes, like Obama's Organizing for America. Wonder if they'll call it the same thing for Kamala.

*snort*

Recommended

Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is
Sam J.
Advertisement

If spots truly were super limited they wouldn't be offering them in an email.

Democrats. *eye roll*

=======================================================================

Related:

I Sat Through the White Dudes for Kamala YouTube Stream and ALL I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt

Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is

Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black' Narrative (Watch)

NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways from EMBARRASSING White Dudes for Kamala Call (Watch)

Kamala Harris Is Not Only GROSSLY Unpopular But According to THIS Focus Group, Absolutely USELESS (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is
Sam J.
JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social Media Account
Amy Curtis
YIKES! George Takei Reminded Why He's the LAST Person Who Should Call JD Vance 'Weird' (Pics, Sorry!)
Sam J.
NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways From EMBARRASSING White Dudes for Kamala Call (Watch)
Sam J.
Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black' Narrative (Watch)
Sam J.
You Wanna' Talk Weird? Check Out What a Kamala SUPPORTER Says About How She Treats Her Interns
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is Sam J.
Advertisement