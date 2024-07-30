So MUCH Enthusiasm! Desperate Kamala Harris Campaign BUSTED Offering to Pay People for Supportive Posts

Check out all of that enthusiasm for Kamala Harris!

Heh.

Seems her campaign is doing SO WELL they're offering paid post opportunities ... $150 a pop. WOW. Wondering how many of those white dudes for Kamala were being paid last night. Then again, none of them were all that bright so maybe they really do support Cackles.

Either way, this is a HOOT:

They’re doing so well, they’re sending emails out that offer paid post opportunities.



And yes, non-disclosure is illegal. I really do believe it is time for a lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/7SqTO9xSE5 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 30, 2024

Wonder if Harry Sisson's check cleared?

Ahem.

Do they ever stop scamming? — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) July 30, 2024

Nope.

How is this legal? Especially when people like Harry and the Assensteins lie saying they aren’t being paid! — ovrt1me (@OVRT1ME) July 30, 2024

Between this and the ActBlue scheme where everyday people have somehow magically made thousands of donations to Kamala Harris it sounds like the DNC machine is up and running for real.

I believe that the dnc's social media presence is heavily fortified by these pic.twitter.com/OnGDs1F5AP — le slick (@leslick3) July 30, 2024

Awww yes, like Obama's Organizing for America. Wonder if they'll call it the same thing for Kamala.

Harry is enjoying the cash flow. — Gianni POV (@giannipov) July 30, 2024

*snort*

"Spots are super limited"

I doubt that. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 30, 2024

If spots truly were super limited they wouldn't be offering them in an email.

Democrats. *eye roll*

