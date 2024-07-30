Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is

I Sat Through the White Dudes for Kamala YouTube Stream and ALL I...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We all know Kamala Harris is very unlikable, incapable of giving a speech, and was 'selected' by her party's elite even though nobody voted for her and she was so unpopular in her own state of California that she dropped out of the race in 2020 but this thread ... you guys ... holy cow.

There is so much more to Kamala's background, especially during her time as AG.

This reminds us of how Democrats tried to paint Joe Biden as this kindly Uncle Joe; Kamala is worse. So much worse.

Long thread but so worth it:

Seriously, grab a snack and hang on.

Uh huh.

Keep going.

Oh there's more.

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Tell us again how Trump is the racist?

Read that again. Kamala locked so many people up SCOTUS ruled her prisons were unconstitutionally overcrowded.

This is the woman Obama and the Democrat elite want to run the country.

Crazy, right? It gets worse.

In other words, she lied her arse off.

Wow.

Democrats hate parents.

Sorry, not sorry.

WAIT. She forced them to turn undocumented students over to ICE? 

Alrighty then.

See a theme here yet?

Just ... no words.

Hrm.

Look at the name of this account ... Push Biden Left.

Pretty sure this isn't a Trump supporter who wrote this.

No words.

Huh.

We got nothin'.

Still nothin'.

Holy crap.

... so she could keep him on death row.

Wonder if those white dudes for Kamala know this?

... kept him free to donate to her campaign.

Wow ... so not only is she an unlikable, annoying twit BUT she's pretty damn evil as well.

Way to pick 'em, Democrats.

