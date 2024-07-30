Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is

We all know Kamala Harris is very unlikable, incapable of giving a speech, and was 'selected' by her party's elite even though nobody voted for her and she was so unpopular in her own state of California that she dropped out of the race in 2020 but this thread ... you guys ... holy cow.

There is so much more to Kamala's background, especially during her time as AG.

This reminds us of how Democrats tried to paint Joe Biden as this kindly Uncle Joe; Kamala is worse. So much worse.

Long thread but so worth it:

Who really is Joe Biden's hand-picked successor, Kamala Harris?



She didn't just fall out of a coconut tree! 🥥🌴



Here's the most comprehensive thread on the context that came before. 1/ pic.twitter.com/qS9sFSzLPO — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024sd

Seriously, grab a snack and hang on.

Before Senator Harris became Vice President, she launched her career as a tough on crime "Top Cop," rising from District Attorney of San Francisco to Attorney General of California. 2/ pic.twitter.com/AOoXfnnvYJ — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Uh huh.

Keep going.

In solid blue California, Kamala campaigned on the right-wing position of repeatedly laughing at the idea of legalizing marijuana, despite the fact that even her Republican opponents supported it. 3/ pic.twitter.com/rzeKApA8Po — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Oh there's more.

Kamala could've joined other states' efforts to take marijuana off the DEA's list of most dangerous substances, or she could've refused to defend the law.



Instead, she chose to send thousands of disproportionately black Californians to jail. 4/ pic.twitter.com/7lWe4sTYpE — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Gosh, we're shocked.

While she was DA, San Francisco was responsible for 40% of all California's felony drug arrests of black women, with 50x the rate of other counties. 1 in 10 of her black constituents were arrested in 1 year alone.



Kamala increased the percentage of them that got convicted. 5/ pic.twitter.com/62ydfaSeZO — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Tell us again how Trump is the racist?

Kamala locked up so many people, the Supreme Court ruled her prisons were unconstitutionally overcrowded.



She not only refused to release folks, she argued that her prison labor (legal slavery, by definition), was too profitable to give up. 6/ pic.twitter.com/McOY2BQiy0 — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Read that again. Kamala locked so many people up SCOTUS ruled her prisons were unconstitutionally overcrowded.

This is the woman Obama and the Democrat elite want to run the country.

Crazy, right? It gets worse.

When supporting legal weed became politically expedient, Kamala shifted to laughing about how she herself smoked while locking others up for the same thing.



Even her own father called her out, saying "we wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty." 7/ pic.twitter.com/XZAcy6Qhrj — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

In other words, she lied her arse off.

As part of her tough on crime approach, Kamala assigned senior prosecutors to misdemeanors like graffiti and vandalism, tripling the number of cases brought to trial. 8/https://t.co/26yH3qmTMf — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Wow.

Kamala laughed about putting parents in jail if their kids missed school, disproportionately harming single parent households, the poor, and families of color, including homeless mothers. 9/https://t.co/CqORw85wCl pic.twitter.com/PcDBrg7R4l — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Democrats hate parents.

Sorry, not sorry.

Kamala even pushed a law forcing schools to turn undocumented students over to ICE, separating them from their parents and violating their human rights. 10/ pic.twitter.com/r03UFXFrw9 — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

WAIT. She forced them to turn undocumented students over to ICE?

Alrighty then.

Kamala opposed reforming California’s three-strikes law (the only one in the country to impose life sentences for minor felonies, which incarcerates black people at 12x the rate as white people) three different times. Even her GOP opponent was to the left of her on this. 11/ pic.twitter.com/UgU3AQX2mD — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

See a theme here yet?

When this three-strikes law sent a wrongfully-convicted man to prison, Kamala tried to keep him there on a technicality.



When civil rights groups and ~100,000 petition signatures got him released after 14 years, she took him back to court again for a crime he didn’t commit. 12/ pic.twitter.com/nhcRT232tB — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Such a proponent of mass incarceration, Kamala went as far as mocking the popular call to "build more schools, less jails." 13/https://t.co/W2tZA18iSi — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Just ... no words.

Kamala also defended the discriminatory practice of cash bail in court, even fighting to raise cash bail costs. 14/ pic.twitter.com/2EM9brjU6f — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Hrm.

Kamala opposed a bill that would reform civil asset forfeiture, too, going as far as to sponsor a bill allowing cops to steal money from people before charges are even filed. 15/ pic.twitter.com/dVUxGPlvTA — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Look at the name of this account ... Push Biden Left.

Pretty sure this isn't a Trump supporter who wrote this.

Kamala even lied about her state’s solitary confinement to block a suit by inmates, claiming there was none in California, when there were about 6,400 victims of the practice, which is considered torture. 16/ pic.twitter.com/Jgd7ejOTT2 — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

No words.

Kamala also ignored pleas from the black caucus and civil rights orgs, choosing to oppose bills to require independent investigations of police shootings and statewide use of bodycams. 17/ pic.twitter.com/bK0tsJDss0 — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Huh.

In 2012, cops shot an unarmed Latino man in the back and handcuffed him as he died.



Then they used "less lethal" guns & dogs to attack concerned women & children, before fatally shooting *another* unarmed Latino man in the back the next day.



Kamala refused to investigate. 18/ pic.twitter.com/LIx5VVxjpo — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

When her cops shot a mentally ill woman, Kamala responded by prosecuting the victim. 19/ pic.twitter.com/RZzwMmkMcZ — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

When multiple cops raped an underage girl, Kamala refused to investigate. 20/ pic.twitter.com/pTiqMFY2wP — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

We got nothin'.

When a police misconduct case revealed racist and homophobic texts being sent by cops, the San Francisco Public Defender begged Kamala to investigate.



Again, she refused to investigate. 21/ pic.twitter.com/kJ4mjaZq15 — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Still nothin'.

Kamala even went as far as to hide the names of 135 cops with misconduct histories and put one of her campaign donors in charge of the review. 22/ pic.twitter.com/vMFOh34dwU — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Kamala's continued protection of killer cops resulted in liberal California having the 4th highest rate of black folks shot by police. 23/ pic.twitter.com/oAgZzl3Aah — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Kamala's solution to police violence?



"Nothing stops a bullet like a job!"



According to her, if you want to avoid being murdered by cops, you should simply get back to work. 24/ pic.twitter.com/R3jJrcPvbi — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Holy crap.

As if the extrajudicial executions weren't enough, Kamala used a technicality to kill a ruling that the death penalty was unconstitutional, so she could continue sentencing (disproportionately black) people to die.



Even her GOP opponents opposed the death penalty. 25/ pic.twitter.com/1YHSxz2cVy — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

When evidence pointed towards a black defendant being framed by police, Kamala blocked DNA testing so she could keep him on death row. 26/ pic.twitter.com/nF03uwmCzZ — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

... so she could keep him on death row.

Kamala oversaw a state prosecutor falsifying a confession to get a life sentence and then destroyed the evidence, upheld a conviction secured by a prosecutor lying under oath, and oversaw the framing of another man. 27/https://t.co/CyWo13nlad pic.twitter.com/3rYI2CbfA4 — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Wonder if those white dudes for Kamala know this?

Kamala “systematically violated defendants’ civil and constitutional rights” in a crime lab scandal, and even kept the Orange County DA office from being charged for running an unconstitutional jailhouse informant program. 28/ pic.twitter.com/U8436c0ePJ — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Kamala regularly refused to prosecute her powerful friends.



Her associate even got away with operating a fake police force - somehow all charges were dismissed. 29/ pic.twitter.com/0r1PJohB92 — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

After Steven Mnuchin's bank’s predatory lending and foreclosure fraud broke the law “over a thousand” times and ruined the lives of thousands of homeowners, Kamala refused to prosecute, kept him free to donate to her campaign and become Trump’s Treasury Secretary. 30/ pic.twitter.com/zxkUwdlL6s — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

... kept him free to donate to her campaign.

Kamala refused to prosecute PG&E for its massive gas pipeline explosion, leaving them free to exploit hurricane-wracked Puerto Rico and kill at least one person in CA with preventable blackouts, before its consultants went on to run her 2020 campaign. 31/ pic.twitter.com/EpzATUNPmn — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) July 29, 2024

Wow ... so not only is she an unlikable, annoying twit BUT she's pretty damn evil as well.

Way to pick 'em, Democrats.

=======================================================================

