The Stupid ... It BURNS! Kamala Harris Just Falls APART When Asked What She'll Do About Inflation (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Kamala Harris is clueless when it comes to policy. 

She just is. 

We suppose that's the downside of picking your vice president based on her sex and color, like Joe Biden did. You guys remember Joe Biden, right? Supposedly he's still our president although he certainly seems to be missing from most things. And by most things we mean everything.

At least when Joe said something really stupid when answering questions people could sort of pretend it was just his age.

'Scamala' has no excuse for this.

Watch what happens when she's asked an actual policy question about inflation.

WOOF.

Someone somewhere said she answers questions like someone doing a book report who only read the back of the book. She talks a lot without really saying anything. Now, whether she's just stupid or deliberately avoiding answering questions because she's too lazy to inform herself, we're not entirely sure. Maybe it's both.

She's just so bad. We have to wonder if this is really what women want as their first female president. Her ignorance and overall unlikability set such a horrible precedence. 

There it is. 

See? It's the joke.

And fin.

