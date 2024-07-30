The Stupid ... It BURNS! Kamala Harris Just Falls APART When Asked What She'll Do About Inflation (Watch)

Kamala Harris is clueless when it comes to policy.

She just is.

We suppose that's the downside of picking your vice president based on her sex and color, like Joe Biden did. You guys remember Joe Biden, right? Supposedly he's still our president although he certainly seems to be missing from most things. And by most things we mean everything.

At least when Joe said something really stupid when answering questions people could sort of pretend it was just his age.

'Scamala' has no excuse for this.

Watch what happens when she's asked an actual policy question about inflation.

When asked a specific policy question Scamala is toast. Listen to her answer about how she plans on reducing inflation. pic.twitter.com/jRnECd8cuR — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 30, 2024

WOOF.

Someone somewhere said she answers questions like someone doing a book report who only read the back of the book. She talks a lot without really saying anything. Now, whether she's just stupid or deliberately avoiding answering questions because she's too lazy to inform herself, we're not entirely sure. Maybe it's both.

She is unable to answer policy questions. People who would vote for her don’t care about policy even when it devastates their families. high inflation = higher prices . — MelJoy (@mamadochope) July 30, 2024

She's just so bad. We have to wonder if this is really what women want as their first female president. Her ignorance and overall unlikability set such a horrible precedence.

She’s like a 12 year old who didn’t read the book and now they have an oral book report! — Lady Liberty 🗽🇺🇸 (@ladyliberty1026) July 30, 2024

There it is.

See? It's the joke.

And fin.

