PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in the Face

Imane Khelif is a dude.

A dude who wants to box women because he's too average to box other men.

And while he was banned from the Women's World Box Championships in 2023 he's being allowed to box women at the Olympics in Paris. Think about that, a man is allowed to box with women because he pretends to be a woman.

Advertisement

How the Hell is this real life?

Meet Imane Khelif, a boxer who was banned from the Women's World Box Championships in 2023 because he is a man.



However, Khelif is being allowed to compete in women's Olympic boxing in Paris.



Just another reason to boycott the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/n8yG3wdE8I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

Seems the Olympics definitely only want certain viewers which is ironic considering those viewers likely don't watch the Olympics anyway.

Riley Gaines with her own TKO.

As if the Satanic display at the opening ceremony wasnt enough, the Olympics glorifies men punching women in the face with the intent of knocking them unconscious.



Imane Khelif is 1 of 2 male boxers fighting women at the Olympics. A woman is going to die. pic.twitter.com/kYJX1MaAw4 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 30, 2024

Scary. A woman could die. The best female boxer is still not as strong as a man ... how is this fair? Safe?

Who wants to tell them? pic.twitter.com/enE2knVaKg — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) July 29, 2024

A man beating up women is now officially sanctioned by the #OlympicGames and an award will be given when he wins?



There is no sport or sanity in this. The Olympics has lost its soul. — Bobby (@bobanderson77) July 30, 2024

If the 'Gay New Testament' thing didn't end their soul, sanctioning the beating of women as sport certainly should.

=======================================================================

Related:

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)

SUS AF! Mike Lee LAYS Into Secret Service After Learning NEW Details About Attempted Trump Assassination



So MUCH Enthusiasm! Desperate Kamala Harris Campaign BUSTED Offering to Pay People for Supportive Posts

I Sat Through the White Dudes for Kamala YouTube Stream and ALL I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt

Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is

=======================================================================