PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in the Face

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

Imane Khelif is a dude.

A dude who wants to box women because he's too average to box other men.

And while he was banned from the Women's World Box Championships in 2023 he's being allowed to box women at the Olympics in Paris. Think about that, a man is allowed to box with women because he pretends to be a woman.

Advertisement

How the Hell is this real life?

Seems the Olympics definitely only want certain viewers which is ironic considering those viewers likely don't watch the Olympics anyway.

Riley Gaines with her own TKO.

Scary. A woman could die. The best female boxer is still not as strong as a man ... how is this fair? Safe?

If the 'Gay New Testament' thing didn't end their soul, sanctioning the beating of women as sport certainly should.

