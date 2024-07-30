BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)

When Ted Cruz is on he is ON.

This was savage even for Cruz though ... watch this:

🔥 WOW! TOTAL SAVAGE MODE 🔥



Senator Ted Cruz just ENDED the career of Disgraced Secret Service Director on LIVE-TV:



"The Secret Service LIED to the American people about protecting President Trump and you have FIRED no one!?"



Director SNAPS, begins shaking & screaming



WATCH pic.twitter.com/FN4PssqaSD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2024

That's the behavior of someone who knows their career is over, right there.

Here's more:

🚨🚨Finally! @TedCruz asks why the Secret Service spokesman still has his job after he lied to the press and the public in the 48 hours after the assassination attempt against Trump and no longer has credibility.



The spokesperson specifically lied about reports that the Secret… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 30, 2024s

Her post continues:

The spokesperson specifically lied about reports that the Secret Service denied more security requests for Trump. Cruz: "Your spokesperson put something out that is false on its face, by the way, did you approve this statement when it went out? Rowe: "I don't know if I did or didn't. Cruz: "Is this spokesperson, is he still employed? Rowe indicates that he is. Cruz: "So he lied on behalf of the Secret Service? He still has a job? Did your predecessor, the former director, did she approve this statement?" Rowe: "Senator, our comms team sends out statements. They do de-conflict them, and they put them out." Cruz: "Did she approve this statement?" Rowe: "I don't know if she did or did not...I don't recall approving it, senator."

We've said it before and we'll likely say it again, something STINKS here in a big and scary way.

What the Hell actually happened?

Next person up! — SB 🇺🇸 (@frankandbeans23) July 30, 2024

Just how deep and how far does this corruption go?

Wonder if we'll actually find out.

