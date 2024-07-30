PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in...
BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

When Ted Cruz is on he is ON.

This was savage even for Cruz though ... watch this:

That's the behavior of someone who knows their career is over, right there.

Here's more:

Her post continues:

The spokesperson specifically lied about reports that the Secret Service denied more security requests for Trump. 

Cruz: "Your spokesperson put something out that is false on its face, by the way, did you approve this statement when it went out? 

Rowe: "I don't know if I did or didn't.

Cruz: "Is this spokesperson, is he still employed? 

Rowe indicates that he is. 

Cruz: "So he lied on behalf of the Secret Service? He still has a job? Did your predecessor, the former director, did she approve this statement?"

Rowe: "Senator, our comms team sends out statements. They do de-conflict them, and they put them out." 

Cruz: "Did she approve this statement?"

Rowe: "I don't know if she did or did not...I don't recall approving it, senator."

We've said it before and we'll likely say it again, something STINKS here in a big and scary way.

SUS AF! Mike Lee LAYS Into Secret Service After Learning NEW Details About Attempted Trump Assassination
Sam J.
What the Hell actually happened?

Just how deep and how far does this corruption go?

Wonder if we'll actually find out.

