Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and A-Hole Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:15 AM on August 04, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Sen. Tim Scott was good enough to share some of his wedding pictures on Twitter and they are just lovely. 

See for yourselves:

Beautiful, right? Many congratulations to them both.

So of COURSE the hate-filled, racist, sexist, homophobic (that's a new one but, yup) Left showed up to trash the good senator from South Carolina with a plethora of ugly insults and digs.

What do they mean, 'Oh wow'?

When people show you who they really are, yadda yadda yadda.

And?

FFS.

Wow.

*sigh*

Not everything is political, hyena.

Yeah, they're all super charming. One thing we did notice about all the nasty posts we pulled that were acceptable to include in a Twitchy piece from Scott's post  is that one of the Krassenstein brothers follows all of them. Please, don't ask us which brother ... heh.

Overall though, the majority of people who are not hate-filled, racist, homophobic troglodytes wished the senator and his new wife many congratulations and a long, love-filed life together. 

Yeah, we were shocked too, Twitter isn't exactly known for being all that supportive and loving. Oh sure, there were plenty of nasty posts we did not include here but for the most part, the response was very positive and uplifting.

Thinking we could all use a little more positive and uplifting in our lives

=======================================================================

