Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and A-Hole Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Sen. Tim Scott was good enough to share some of his wedding pictures on Twitter and they are just lovely.

See for yourselves:

Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives.



Mindy, you've made me the happiest man alive. I love you.



"So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate."



Matthew 19:6 pic.twitter.com/tRjlffL0EE — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) August 4, 2024

Beautiful, right? Many congratulations to them both.

Senator Tim Scott has gotten married.



He and Mindy Scott were joined by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Former Congressman Trey Gowdy. pic.twitter.com/p89ojZON6u — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 3, 2024

So of COURSE the hate-filled, racist, sexist, homophobic (that's a new one but, yup) Left showed up to trash the good senator from South Carolina with a plethora of ugly insults and digs.

Oh wow. Tim Scott actually got married pic.twitter.com/sJJuOOhOGp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 4, 2024

What do they mean, 'Oh wow'?

When people show you who they really are, yadda yadda yadda.

I can only readily identify three Black people in the audience, and I think one of them is Cory Booker https://t.co/yLwogZsmrs — Showrunner (@ShowRunner89) August 4, 2024

And?

Poor lady https://t.co/h80n1lEBil — Van “#1 Voice in Wrestling Media” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) August 3, 2024

FFS.

Congratulations to the Scotts on getting their Republican nuptials in before the SCOTUS reverses Loving vs. Virginia. https://t.co/JwNccKkbee — Trey Ferguson (@PastorTrey05) August 4, 2024

Wow.

So they let you keep her?.....good for you. https://t.co/xSZNYghWDw — The Spirit Detective 👻 (@Sagittariuskid1) August 4, 2024

*sigh*

Guessing Tim, here 👇

Is thinking JD’s on borrowed time too 😂 https://t.co/xjsB7VrmCn — Jacquie_RN 🩺 🇨🇦 🌷🌸👒 (@jacquie_rn) August 4, 2024

Not everything is political, hyena.

Hope she brings extra batteries tonight. — Vanessa, your abobo friendo🟧🟦 (@rollsnideroll) August 4, 2024

Yeah, they're all super charming. One thing we did notice about all the nasty posts we pulled that were acceptable to include in a Twitchy piece from Scott's post is that one of the Krassenstein brothers follows all of them. Please, don't ask us which brother ... heh.

Overall though, the majority of people who are not hate-filled, racist, homophobic troglodytes wished the senator and his new wife many congratulations and a long, love-filed life together.

Yeah, we were shocked too, Twitter isn't exactly known for being all that supportive and loving. Oh sure, there were plenty of nasty posts we did not include here but for the most part, the response was very positive and uplifting.

Thinking we could all use a little more positive and uplifting in our lives

