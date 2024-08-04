Dude Who Impregnated His Nanny (aka Kamala's Husband) Whines About 'Toxic Masculinity' and LOL (Watch)

We're about to learn way more about Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff than we ever really wanted to know. For example, it sounds like Mr. Sensitive cheated on his first wife with the nanny and impregnated her ... and of course, there was an alleged abortion.

Shocking, we know.

Welp, this clip of the Second Husband whining about toxic masculinity knowing what we now know about him is really something else. And that something else is NOT good.

Watch:

Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff: "There is too much toxic masculinity out there"



PS: He impregnated his kid's nanny pic.twitter.com/6yfvs1wjUF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 4, 2024

There is too much toxic masculinity out there.

Dude.

Bro.

Read the room.

Even Elon Musk chimed in:

What a pathetic hypocrite — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2024

Seriously.

Good thing Doug Emhoff’s parents didn’t name him Jack — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) August 4, 2024

We see what she did there ... HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Beware of male feminists, it’s their disguise to use and abuse women. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 4, 2024

The Second Gentleman is no Gentleman. — PANIC PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) August 4, 2024

Well, the Second Lady is no Lady so that reads.

These guys are sad. — kgbman (@kgbman) August 4, 2024

Well he married Kamala so he can’t bee too masculine — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) August 4, 2024

You don’t get much more toxic than screwing your kid’s nanny when you’re married. We got us a hypocrite right here. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) August 4, 2024

Hypocrite at best.

What's the difference between an infant and a husband? Not much, but at least the infant can be left alone with the nanny. — Lost (@djdubmasterflex) August 4, 2024

And fin.

