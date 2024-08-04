HA! CNN Clearly 'SHOOK' As They Did NOT Expect Black Men to Say...
Lowest of the LOW: DBag Dad DRAGGED After Humiliating His Young Son for...
Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and...
'Low-Information' Black Woman Calls Out Kamala Harris at Trump Rally
IOC President Says Some 'Want to Own the Definition of Who Is a...
Barack Obama's Campaign Manager Calls Fox News Debate a 'Trump Rally' in His...
Democrat Chair Calls J.D. Vance a ‘Weirdo Sociopath’ Over Anecdote
Adam Kinzinger Says There's Nothing More Conservative Than Voting for Kamala Harris
Amerikan Justice: When Crimes Don't Promote the Leftist Agenda
Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the...
She's SO BAD at This! Watch Kamala Harris Ask Her Audience If They...
Kamala HQ: J.D. Vance Wants to Take Away Birthright Citizenship … And?
'Trump or Our Lives': Former GOP Comms Director Tells MSNBC Election a 'Life...
Will Kamala Harris Honor Her Challenge to a Debate With J.D. Vance?

Dude Who Impregnated His Nanny (aka Kamala's Husband) Whines About 'Toxic Masculinity' and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on August 04, 2024
Twitchy

We're about to learn way more about Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff than we ever really wanted to know. For example, it sounds like Mr. Sensitive cheated on his first wife with the nanny and impregnated her ... and of course, there was an alleged abortion.

Advertisement

Shocking, we know.

Welp, this clip of the Second Husband whining about toxic masculinity knowing what we now know about him is really something else. And that something else is NOT good.

Watch:

There is too much toxic masculinity out there.

Dude.

Bro.

Read the room.

Even Elon Musk chimed in:

Seriously.

We see what she did there ... HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Well, the Second Lady is no Lady so that reads.

Recommended

Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and A-Hole Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hypocrite at best.

And fin.

=======================================================================

Related:

HA! CNN Clearly 'SHOOK' As They Did NOT Expect Black Men to Say This About Kamala Harris (Watch)

Lowest of the LOW: DBag Dad DRAGGED After Humiliating His Young Son for Fake Engagement Farming

Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and A-Hole Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

The Stupid ... It BURNS! Kamala Harris Just Falls APART When Asked What She'll Do About Inflation (Watch)

PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in the Face

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TOXIC MASCULINITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and A-Hole Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
HA! CNN Clearly 'SHOOK' As They Did NOT Expect Black Men to Say This About Kamala Harris (Watch)
Sam J.
Lowest of the LOW: DBag Dad DRAGGED After Humiliating His Young Son for Fake Engagement Farming
Sam J.
The Stupid ... It BURNS! Kamala Harris Just Falls APART When Asked What She'll Do About Inflation (Watch)
Sam J.
Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the Media's Use of 'Far Right'
Gordon K
IOC President Says Some 'Want to Own the Definition of Who Is a Woman'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and A-Hole Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement