Mark Cuban Pretending He Understands 'Bipartisan' Border Bill to Support Kamala Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong

Mark Cuban really should just stick with ... what was he good at again? Internet radio? Hrm.

Well, maybe it would be better to say Mark Cuban should avoid politics and especially policy because well, he just doesn't seem to get it. Although it's cute how he's pretending one Republican on the failed border bill makes it 'bi-partisan'. And of course, he did it all to defend Kamala Harris.

We get it, Democrats could have selected one of the Biden's dogs to replace the old timer and Mark would fall in line to support and vote for the pup but still.

C'mon man.

Kamala Harris has said she will sign this partisan border bill. She is the only candidate to commit to a detailed border security plan.



Here is a link to the complete bill and summaries of it. https://t.co/9L5VXL8gxs



If the Republican candidate has detailed a plan, and I… https://t.co/dYonXb9SaM — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 2, 2024

His post continues:

If the Republican candidate has detailed a plan, and I have missed it. Please post it below. And for those who think it is inconceivable she would be tough on the border. Here are some stats comparing the previous administration to the Obama administration, as reference.



Ugh, he was quote-tweeting Seth Abramson.

Dude.

Of course she'll sign it, her party came up with it. Dolt.

It's a border bill Mark. Just not our border.



Hilarious that you didn't bother to read it. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 2, 2024

This this this.

Multiple times Vice President Kamala Harris told America that the border is secure. Are you calling her a liar? pic.twitter.com/xQvFXnFPNG — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 2, 2024

No way he'd be honest about what a liar Kamala is.

It’s an Ukraine bill. Try reading it first. I know @KamalaHarris didn’t, but you should. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 2, 2024

Seriously.

Trump’s plan is the one that was in place before Joe and Kamala got in office. Here’s a chart to help, Mark. pic.twitter.com/A7rv8WvPw4 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 3, 2024

It was good of them to include a picture ...

This is hilarious you didn’t even read it. Why do you consistently do this to yourself on this platform? You do realize all of us actually read things right? — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) August 2, 2024

Desperation for relevance? Masochism? We're not entirely sure.

Read the bill muppet, I know it's hard but you can do it. — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) August 2, 2024

Can he though?

