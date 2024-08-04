Josh Shapiro Desperately Trying to Make IDF Connection Disappear Shows How ANTISEMITIC Dems Really Are

Welp, it's good to see Democrats are still showing us their true antisemitic colors. When we first heard rumors about Kamala picking Josh Shapiro we thought MAYBE the Left had figured out antisemitism wasn't reading well with American ... but then when we saw Shapiro trying to make his connection to the IDF and honest comments he made about Palestine disappear?

Eh.

This is not a good look, like at all.

Democrat Josh Shapiro seeks to downplay his time in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after college op-ed resurfaces https://t.co/zG01wv4y31 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 3, 2024

From The Times of Israel:

Pennsylvania Governor and potential vice presidential nominee Josh Shapiro tries to distance himself from a recently uncovered op-ed he wrote in college in which he identified as a former volunteer in the IDF and argued that the Palestinians are too “battle-minded” to pursue peace with Israel. “While he was in high school, Josh Shapiro was required to do a service project, which he and several classmates completed through a program that took them to a kibbutz in Israel where he worked on a farm and at a fishery,” Shapiro’s spokesperson Manuel Bonder tells The Times of Israel.

Also this:

“Palestinians will not coexist peacefully,” Shapiro also wrote in the op-ed titled “Peace Not Possible.” “They do not have the capabilities to establish their own homeland and make it successful even with the aid of Israel and the United States. They are too battle-minded to be able to establish a peaceful homeland of their own,” added the then-20-year-old.

Now, why oh why would he try and make something like this disappear?

Ahem.

Can a Vice Presidential candidate have served in a foreign country’s military? Did he have to swear an oath when he signed up? That seems problematic. pic.twitter.com/Huj9NlJkHV — Glen Sturtevant (@GlenSturtevant) August 3, 2024

Hrm.

Shapiro should be proud that he helped the IDF. I wonder why he’s not.



Anymore. https://t.co/OjshuXARvs — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 3, 2024

Oooh, oooh, we know!

