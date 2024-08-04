Now, THIS Is How You DO IT! Byron Donalds DECIMATES George Stephanopoulos Over...
LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud Storage and WOOF (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on August 04, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Kamala Harris is being hidden away, much like Joe Biden was. What makes this even worse for our pals on the Left is they at least had an excuse with Biden and could claim his age was the main issue when it came to answering questions or speaking without a teleprompter.

They can't do that with Kamala because she's only 60.

And her inability to answer a question without sounding like a drunk high schooler has nothing to do with her age and everything to do with her incompetence. For example, she tried to explain how the Cloud works ...

No, really. She did.

WOOF.

Watch:

Yikes.

And we thought the inflation video was bad.

His post continues:

There are physical servers across the world that contribute to the 'cloud' you dolt. Do you want a president who has a Zoolander level of comprehension of technology?

Zoolander.

Ha. 

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

The files are INSIDE the computer.

THERE it is.

What's really crazy is she does have a speech writer ... 

Supposedly.

Yup. Our files are 'up there' spanning time while being unburdened by what has been.

Or something like that.

=======================================================================

