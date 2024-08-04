LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud Storage and WOOF (Watch)

Kamala Harris is being hidden away, much like Joe Biden was. What makes this even worse for our pals on the Left is they at least had an excuse with Biden and could claim his age was the main issue when it came to answering questions or speaking without a teleprompter.
They can't do that with Kamala because she's only 60.
And her inability to answer a question without sounding like a drunk high schooler has nothing to do with her age and everything to do with her incompetence. For example, she tried to explain how the Cloud works ...
No, really. She did.
WOOF.
Watch:
If you’re wondering why Kamala hasn’t been let off the teleprompter for 14 days as the Dem nominee — she still hasn’t done a single interview or any unscripted voter meetings at all — here she is explaining cloud computing: pic.twitter.com/6OpDpAXD0C— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 4, 2024
Yikes.
And we thought the inflation video was bad.
Kamala Harris thinks 'the cloud' literally 'exists above us':— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024
"No longer are you keeping those private files in some file cabinet. It's on your laptop, and it's then therefore up here in this cloud, that exists above us. It's no longer in a physical place."
There are physical… pic.twitter.com/6onsTkyttS
His post continues:
There are physical servers across the world that contribute to the 'cloud' you dolt. Do you want a president who has a Zoolander level of comprehension of technology?
Zoolander.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA.
The files are INSIDE the computer.
Kamala Harris using a computer without staffers.— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024
Happens frequently due to her high turnover rate pic.twitter.com/cNFU8H7o5Y
THERE it is.
Here’s Kamala Harris attempting to explain “cloud storage”— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2024
Yes, this is real.
No wonder they won’t let her speak off script. pic.twitter.com/1s3Ha5WUbF
What's really crazy is she does have a speech writer ...
Supposedly.
lol. “Up here in this cloud that exists above us”— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 3, 2024
Kamala thinks our files are up in the air. https://t.co/nOhPFKjaE4
Yup. Our files are 'up there' spanning time while being unburdened by what has been.
Or something like that.
