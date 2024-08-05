Kamala Spoke Publicly Without a Script…and What a Disaster It Was
Did NOT Age Well! Kamala HQ Dragged SPECTACULARLY for Tweet Mocking Trump's Stock Market Crash Prediction

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on August 05, 2024
AngieArtist

Tell us you're a smug intern with little to no real-life experience without telling us you're a smug intern with little to no real-life experience. This post (which was clearly sent when this ridiculous account was still Biden HQ) posted back in May where they mocked Trump for predicting a stock market crash has not aged well, like at all. Especially as we watch the market literally crash this morning.

Hello?!

And hey, if they want to just hand Biden's HQ account over to Harris welp, we'll just hold her accountable for the post.

That's how this works, interns.

Look at this:

Dipsticks.

If there is anything Trump understands, it's the market. That and business, America, taxes, world peace, secure borders, lower crime and other things but he really knows about the market. Too bad they were too self-important to listen to the man.

Nope, not even a little bit.

Oh yeah, they absolutely own this. Especially Kamala.

#KamalaCrash

Oopsies!

Yeah, it ain't pretty.

That he was.

We're waiting for the morons who run that account to try and quietly delete it ... we snagged a screenshot JUST in case.

