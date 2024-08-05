Did NOT Age Well! Kamala HQ Dragged SPECTACULARLY for Tweet Mocking Trump's Stock Market Crash Prediction

Tell us you're a smug intern with little to no real-life experience without telling us you're a smug intern with little to no real-life experience. This post (which was clearly sent when this ridiculous account was still Biden HQ) posted back in May where they mocked Trump for predicting a stock market crash has not aged well, like at all. Especially as we watch the market literally crash this morning.

Hello?!

And hey, if they want to just hand Biden's HQ account over to Harris welp, we'll just hold her accountable for the post.

That's how this works, interns.

Look at this:

Four years ago today, Trump claimed the stock market would “crash” if Joe Biden was elected



(The stock market has reached the highest levels ever recorded in history under President Biden) pic.twitter.com/4ZXsmtgh7z — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) May 24, 2024

Dipsticks.

If there is anything Trump understands, it's the market. That and business, America, taxes, world peace, secure borders, lower crime and other things but he really knows about the market. Too bad they were too self-important to listen to the man.

This didn’t age well. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 5, 2024

Nope, not even a little bit.

So you're saying Biden and Harris are responsible for the stock market? Just to be clear — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) August 5, 2024

Oh yeah, they absolutely own this. Especially Kamala.

#KamalaCrash

Two months later: pic.twitter.com/O6m1gxcfMf — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 5, 2024

Oopsies!

Yeah, it ain't pretty.

Trump was right! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 5, 2024

That he was.

We're waiting for the morons who run that account to try and quietly delete it ... we snagged a screenshot JUST in case.

