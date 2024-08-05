He's DEAD, Jim. DEAD! Mollie Hemingway's Dunk on Doug Emhoff for Old Tweet Crying About Dobbs Is SAVAGE

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff (our 'first' Second Husband) took advantage of his nanny, had sex with her while married to his first wife, and then forced her to to have an abortion.

Hey, it ain't pretty but neither is Emhoff.

Anyway, it would appear Emhoff has a long history of pushing abortion ... for example, he was very upset when Dobbs was overturned.

Yeah, we made the same face.

I remember when @KamalaHarris called to tell me about the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs. The first thing I thought about was my daughter. As a dad and as a husband, I’m going to do everything I can to speak out and help advance reproductive freedom. — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 7, 2022

What a peach.

Mollie Hemingway with the nuke:

So your first thought was that if your daughter was used by a man like you used her nanny, you'd want to do everything you could so that man would be able to likewise avoid accountability for what he'd done? FATHER OF THE YEAR, there, Doug. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 5, 2024

Husband of the year as well.

The daughter you aborted after you had an affair with the nanny? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 5, 2024

No no no, different daughter entirely.

Ahem.

"The Daily Mail cited a "close friend with direct knowledge of the affair and pregnancy," and named Najen Naylor as the nanny for the then-Emhoffs children.



Naylor taught at their children's private school, The Willows Community School, a private school in west Los Angeles.… — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 5, 2024

Nick's post continues:

Another friend "with intimate knowledge" confirmed Naylor had an affair and had been pregnant. The friend added that Naylor did not end up keeping the child." Freedom!

Can't help but notice it's the worst of men who want to keep abortion legal and without restrictions. Huh, wonder why that would be.

So as the dad of a daughter your first thought was that you wanted your daughter to be able to murder your grandchild? More proof I could never be a democrat, because ghouls… — Ginny (@ginkates) August 5, 2024

Excellent point. Pushing for his grandchildren to be aborted isn't exactly a great look, but then again, neither is banging the nanny, impregnating her, and forcing her to have an abortion.

Democrats.

You were thinking about your daughter being able to abort a pregnancy and not about maybe being a Grandfather? I get it, after your nanny thing. — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) August 5, 2024

Ouch.

=======================================================================

