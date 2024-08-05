Kamala Spoke Publicly Without a Script…and What a Disaster It Was
OMG-LOL! Mary Katharine Ham EMBARRASSES WaPo and Jenn Rubin with Screenshot of Leaked...
Did NOT Age Well! Kamala HQ Dragged SPECTACULARLY for Tweet Mocking Trump's Stock...
Biden and Harris' Recent Brags About What Bidenomics 'Cured' Aged Horribly in Record...
Richard Grenell's Response to Kamala ACCIDENTALLY Using Tax Dollars to Fund the Taliban...
'Who Tweeted This'? Biden's Birthday Pic for Obama Sure Looks Familiar
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Sen. Laphonza Butler Says Voters Should Consider Kamala's Flip Flops a Sign She's...
'Powerful': Riley Gains Applauds Female Bulgarian Boxer's Simple Message for the IOC
All I Am Saying ... Is Give Vance a Chance
Bassem Youssef Proves American Hospitality was Misplaced with VILE Tweet to Rep. Brian...
Crazy Nancy Pelosi Suggests an 'Interesting' Addition to Mount Rushmore (WATCH)
'MAGA Means': Erick Erickson Suggests 'The Only Message Trump Should Have'
LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud...

He's DEAD, Jim. DEAD! Mollie Hemingway's Dunk on Doug Emhoff for Old Tweet Crying About Dobbs Is SAVAGE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on August 05, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff (our 'first' Second Husband) took advantage of his nanny, had sex with her while married to his first wife, and then forced her to to have an abortion.

Advertisement

Hey, it ain't pretty but neither is Emhoff.

Anyway, it would appear Emhoff has a long history of pushing abortion ... for example, he was very upset when Dobbs was overturned.

Yeah, we made the same face.

What a peach.

Mollie Hemingway with the nuke:

Husband of the year as well.

No no no, different daughter entirely.

Ahem.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Nick's post continues:

Another friend "with intimate knowledge" confirmed Naylor had an affair and had been pregnant. The friend added that Naylor did not end up keeping the child."

Freedom!

Can't help but notice it's the worst of men who want to keep abortion legal and without restrictions. Huh, wonder why that would be.

Excellent point. Pushing for his grandchildren to be aborted isn't exactly a great look, but then again, neither is banging the nanny, impregnating her, and forcing her to have an abortion.

Democrats.

Ouch.

=======================================================================

Related:

Richard Grenell's Response to Kamala ACCIDENTALLY Using Tax Dollars to Fund the Taliban is Straight-Fire

Advertisement

LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud Storage and WOOF (Watch)

Now, THIS Is How You DO IT! Byron Donalds DECIMATES George Stephanopoulos Over Kamala's Heritage (Watch)

Josh Shapiro Desperately Trying to Make IDF Connection Disappear Shows How ANTISEMITIC Dems Really Are

WEIRD: David Hogg's Attempt at Schooling Heritage on Marxism Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong and LOL

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MOLLIE HEMINGWAY DOBBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Did NOT Age Well! Kamala HQ Dragged SPECTACULARLY for Tweet Mocking Trump's Stock Market Crash Prediction
Sam J.
OMG-LOL! Mary Katharine Ham EMBARRASSES WaPo and Jenn Rubin with Screenshot of Leaked Kamala/VP Headline
Sam J.
Richard Grenell's Response to Kamala ACCIDENTALLY Using Tax Dollars to Fund the Taliban is Straight-Fire
Sam J.
'Who Tweeted This'? Biden's Birthday Pic for Obama Sure Looks Familiar
Doug P.
Biden and Harris' Recent Brags About What Bidenomics 'Cured' Aged Horribly in Record Time
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement