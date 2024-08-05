Chris Cillizza Playing DUMB About Media Not Covering Kamala Harris' Husband's Affair Goes REALLY Wrong

Chris Cillizza is shocked the horrific story about Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff (yes, the first Second Husband in history) having an affair on his first wife with his nanny and then pushing her to have an abortion after impregnating her did NOT come out in the media before now.

Advertisement

He really posted this.

Stop laughing. OK FINE, laugh. We did.

How did this not come out before??? https://t.co/2JMv8tbPB2 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 3, 2024

Oh you poor, sweet, summer child.

It's as if he really has no idea who the media is and always has been. Remember when he tried to convince us the media doesn't choose sides? That was adorable. Stupid, ignorant, sad, and pretty pathetic, but adorable.

Someone close to him really should pull him aside and remind him about just how biased and ugly his profession really is.

Do you need a mirror? pic.twitter.com/xFSpOxpJsN — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 3, 2024

Chris may need two.

Heck, three.

What’s your job again? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 4, 2024

He's a zookeeper ... duh.

Electrician?

Plumber?

Hrm.

Because reporters like you root for Democrats. — Erik (@soderstrom) August 3, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Because Kamala was able to bypass a primary process, which usually flush these things out. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) August 3, 2024

That too ... reminder, she has not received one single vote.

Because the media covers up for Democrats. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 4, 2024

You really have to ask, Chris?



Come on man! You know the answer. — kornfed (@GeeWillyQue1) August 4, 2024

Ain't it though?

=======================================================================

Related:

OMG-LOL! Mary Katharine Ham EMBARRASSES WaPo and Jenn Rubin with Screenshot of Leaked Kamala/VP Headline

Did NOT Age Well! Kamala HQ Dragged SPECTACULARLY for Tweet Mocking Trump's Stock Market Crash Prediction

He's DEAD, Jim. DEAD! Mollie Hemingway's Dunk on Doug Emhoff for Old Tweet Crying About Dobbs Is SAVAGE

Richard Grenell's Response to Kamala ACCIDENTALLY Using Tax Dollars to Fund the Taliban is Straight-Fire

LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud Storage and WOOF (Watch)

=======================================================================