Chris Cillizza Playing DUMB About Media Not Covering Kamala Harris' Husband's Affair Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on August 05, 2024
CNN

Chris Cillizza is shocked the horrific story about Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff (yes, the first Second Husband in history) having an affair on his first wife with his nanny and then pushing her to have an abortion after impregnating her did NOT come out in the media before now.

He really posted this.

Stop laughing. OK FINE, laugh. We did.

Oh you poor, sweet, summer child.

It's as if he really has no idea who the media is and always has been. Remember when he tried to convince us the media doesn't choose sides? That was adorable. Stupid, ignorant, sad, and pretty pathetic, but adorable.

Someone close to him really should pull him aside and remind him about just how biased and ugly his profession really is. 

Chris may need two.

Heck, three.

He's a zookeeper ... duh.

Electrician?

Plumber?

Hrm.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

That too ... reminder, she has not received one single vote.

Ain't it though?

