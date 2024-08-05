OMG-LOL! Mary Katharine Ham EMBARRASSES WaPo and Jenn Rubin with Screenshot of Leaked Kamala/VP Headline

Huh, we must've missed something. When did Kamala Harris pick TK TK for her VP? Heh.

Holy Hell.

Welp, if you ever wondered if the media has things pre-written to support Democrats, and in this case Kamala, here is your proof. Clearly they don't care who Kamala picks for her VP because even if she picks a one-legged, blind, paste-eating, serial killer who thinks he's a leprechaun, that person will somehow be perfect for her.

And c'mon, Jennifer Rubin should know better.

Check this out:

Amazing work. Real insight, no matter what https://t.co/wWa9FZuAgz — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 5, 2024

Mary Katharine Ham is spot on ... AMAZING work. Real insight.

We seriously laughed when we saw this mistake. Just so sloppy and indicative of the mess our mainstream media really is.

Super glad a screenshot was snagged.

“(Insert Vice Presidential Candidate’s name) is the best choice, I was always hoping that (he/she) would be Kamala Harris’s pick” — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 5, 2024

Noooooooo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 5, 2024

Sadly, yes.

It’s all scripted for the characters. — Michael Glenn (@michaelsglenn) August 5, 2024

The media is all part of the big machine we're up against. Again, it's not just Kamala we have to beat, it's the MACHINE.

We don't hate the media enough. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) August 5, 2024

We're getting there.

Does this mean Tim Kaine is a potential surprise pick? — Erik Warga (@erik_warga) August 5, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

God, we hope not.

