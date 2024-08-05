Kamala Spoke Publicly Without a Script…and What a Disaster It Was
OMG-LOL! Mary Katharine Ham EMBARRASSES WaPo and Jenn Rubin with Screenshot of Leaked Kamala/VP Headline

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on August 05, 2024
Twitchy

Huh, we must've missed something. When did Kamala Harris pick TK TK for her VP? Heh.

Holy Hell.

Welp, if you ever wondered if the media has things pre-written to support Democrats, and in this case Kamala, here is your proof. Clearly they don't care who Kamala picks for her VP because even if she picks a one-legged, blind, paste-eating, serial killer who thinks he's a leprechaun, that person will somehow be perfect for her.

And c'mon, Jennifer Rubin should know better.

Check this out:

Mary Katharine Ham is spot on ... AMAZING work. Real insight.

We seriously laughed when we saw this mistake. Just so sloppy and indicative of the mess our mainstream media really is.

Super glad a screenshot was snagged.

Sadly, yes.

The media is all part of the big machine we're up against. Again, it's not just Kamala we have to beat, it's the MACHINE.

We're getting there.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

God, we hope not.

