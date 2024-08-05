Master CLASS! Justice Neil Gorsuch SCHOOLS CBS Journo About ALL THE THINGS and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Curtis Houck was good enough to put a thread of Justice Neil Gorsuch schooling CBS journo Major Garrett on well, everything, and it's so entertaining we just had to share it with you, dear reader.

Advertisement

What's really nice about this is that it's a 'watch-thread' and you can see Garrett's face as Gorsuch politely makes him look stupid.

Enjoy.

Just a master class schooling by Justice Neil Gorsuch when whacked from the left by CBS's Major Garrett.



Gorusch: "I read the other day that...I agreed with Justice Sotomayor, Justice Kagan, and Justice Jackson something like 45 percent of the time. That’s the court I know."… pic.twitter.com/PdGR3IHlq6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 5, 2024

His post continues:

... That’s the court I know." Garrett: "But there are people who watch this right now and say I thought I understood what Roe v. Wade meant in our country. I thought I understand what affirmative action in college admission meant, and this court told me I didn’t understand what that meant and I wrongly relied on things that I thought were settled. What would you say to those?" Gorsuch: I would say those are deeply complex legal questions on which reasonable minds can, of course, and do disagree. And that when it comes to Roe v. Wade, for example, what did the court decide? Decided that we the people should answer that question, not nine people sitting in Washington, D.C."

BOOM.

They put it back to the states for the people to decide. Love that.

The thread continues:

CBS's Major Garrett: "How about affirmative action?"



Justice Neil Gorsuch: "Much the same thing. What did we decide? We decided that all people are created equal, that it’s not acceptable in this country to discriminate on the basis of race." pic.twitter.com/eLJQ42RxJc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 5, 2024

The horror! SCOTUS believes people should have a say in their country. No wonder authoritarians like Biden are so pissed off.

CBS's Major Garrett: "And, for those who would say but I feel something’s been ripped away from me, you would say?"



Justice Neil Gorsuch: "I would say that we’re taking it back to you. In a democracy, you’re in the driver’s seat. You’re the sovereign. Those famous three first… pic.twitter.com/OaTq1OnQSC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 5, 2024

Great stuff, yeah?

So of course they trashed Gorsuch after the fact:

Of course, Garrett and Democratic donor Gayle King got their final pot shots about conservtives and the Supreme Court once the taped interview ended....



Garrett: "Gorsuch does not appear at all troubled by the decline in public confidence in the Supreme Court or the real-world… pic.twitter.com/52GYaHWQAb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 5, 2024

Eh, we won't bore you with the rest of what Garret said. Just know, it doesn't any better.

Advertisement

Duthiers, playing abortion bro, trashing Gorsuch.....



CBS's Vladimir Duthiers: "I appreciate you pushing back on those issues because I thought it was sort of telling that the associate justice said, do you want me deciding everything for you? If you’re a woman, you will say —… pic.twitter.com/kkSyHIfdMd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 5, 2024

And CBS wonders why we make fun of them.

Schmucks.

=======================================================================

Related:

Kamala Harris Admits She Really Has NOTHING to Offer Women Telling this WHOPPER of a Lie (Watch)

Repubs for Harris Claims Kamala Has More in Common with Reagan Than Trump and WOW That's a Lotta Backfire

BOMBSHELL: According to 3 Sources, Fmr. Secret Service Chief Cheatle Wanted to DESTROY Cocaine Evidence

Tulsi Gabbard DROPS MSNBC for SPLICING Joe Rogan Bits TOGETHER to Make Him Look Like a Kamala Supporter

Chris Cillizza Playing DUMB About Media Not Covering Kamala Harris' Husband's Affair Goes REALLY Wrong

=======================================================================