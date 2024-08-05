Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking...
Master CLASS! Justice Neil Gorsuch SCHOOLS CBS Journo About ALL THE THINGS and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on August 05, 2024
Twitchy

Curtis Houck was good enough to put a thread of Justice Neil Gorsuch schooling CBS journo Major Garrett on well, everything, and it's so entertaining we just had to share it with you, dear reader.

What's really nice about this is that it's a 'watch-thread' and you can see Garrett's face as Gorsuch politely makes him look stupid.

Enjoy.

His post continues:

... That’s the court I know."

Garrett: "But there are people who watch this right now and say I thought I understood what Roe v. Wade meant in our country. I thought I understand what affirmative action in college admission meant, and this court told me I didn’t understand what that meant and I wrongly relied on things that I thought were settled. What would you say to those?"

Gorsuch: I would say those are deeply complex legal questions on which reasonable minds can, of course, and do disagree. And that when it comes to Roe v. Wade, for example, what did the court decide? Decided that we the people should answer that question, not nine people sitting in Washington, D.C."

BOOM.

They put it back to the states for the people to decide. Love that.

The thread continues:

The horror! SCOTUS believes people should have a say in their country. No wonder authoritarians like Biden are so pissed off.

Great stuff, yeah?

So of course they trashed Gorsuch after the fact:

Eh, we won't bore you with the rest of what Garret said. Just know, it doesn't any better.

And CBS wonders why we make fun of them.

Schmucks.

