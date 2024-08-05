Repubs for Harris Claims Kamala Has More in Common with Reagan Than Trump and WOW That's a Lotta Backfire

The Republicans for Harris account must have been the Republicans for Biden account first because it was 'founded' in 2020. Notice how all of these useless Biden accounts just switched over to Kamala even though their guy was 'couped' right out of the presidential race.
Zero loyalty with these people.
So we shouldn't be at all surprised they think Kamala has more in common with Reagan than Trump does.
Yup, we also just threw up in our mouths a little.
It all started here with this mouth-breathing waste of space, Heath Mayo.
Tons to disagree with Kamala on, but on some key things, she’s closer to Reaganism than Trump is:— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 5, 2024
—Hasn’t committed a felony
—Hasn’t called to terminate the Constitution
—Hasn’t praised foreign dictators
—Hasn’t attacked jurors or judges’ families
—Stronger support for allies…
Let us guess, she also breathes air so she has that in common with Reagan too, right?
What a dipstick
And speaking of dipsticks:
Ronald Reagan has more in common with Kamala Harris than Trump. Let that sink in.— Republicans for Harris (@RepsForHarris) August 5, 2024
That’s why we’re Republicans for Harris. https://t.co/vtitgxCfid
Republicans would never be for Harris, so these people are really just Democrats who know they'll get more attention pretending to be a Republican turning their backs on Trump because PARTY OVER COUNTRY or some other nonsense that only hurts us all.
Pretty sure people actually voted for Reagan.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 5, 2024
Reagan wasn’t a commie.— Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) August 5, 2024
You are not a serious person.— Jodi (@APLMom) August 5, 2024
Is there a monkey with cymbals behind this account?
Reagan rolling over in his grave you compared him to a progressive socialist 🤦🏻♀️
You people are drunk. Go home.— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 5, 2024
Recommended
What a hot mess of an account.
Oh Jeebus, you guys are stuck on stupid. Reagan would destroy her.— Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) August 5, 2024
It only "sinks in" because your brains are mush - not because it's true.— tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) August 5, 2024
And now that they're blue mush, they'll absorb ANY old lemming shit someone slaps on them.
Hey, we see what she did there.
Okay democrats... pic.twitter.com/Yk6fjEQFMu— von Scrappy (@VonScrappy405) August 5, 2024
Or you know, don't.
