Repubs for Harris Claims Kamala Has More in Common with Reagan Than Trump and WOW That's a Lotta Backfire

The Republicans for Harris account must have been the Republicans for Biden account first because it was 'founded' in 2020. Notice how all of these useless Biden accounts just switched over to Kamala even though their guy was 'couped' right out of the presidential race.

Advertisement

Zero loyalty with these people.

So we shouldn't be at all surprised they think Kamala has more in common with Reagan than Trump does.

Yup, we also just threw up in our mouths a little.

It all started here with this mouth-breathing waste of space, Heath Mayo.

Tons to disagree with Kamala on, but on some key things, she’s closer to Reaganism than Trump is:



—Hasn’t committed a felony

—Hasn’t called to terminate the Constitution

—Hasn’t praised foreign dictators

—Hasn’t attacked jurors or judges’ families

—Stronger support for allies… — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 5, 2024

Let us guess, she also breathes air so she has that in common with Reagan too, right?

What a dipstick

And speaking of dipsticks:

Ronald Reagan has more in common with Kamala Harris than Trump. Let that sink in.



That’s why we’re Republicans for Harris. https://t.co/vtitgxCfid — Republicans for Harris (@RepsForHarris) August 5, 2024

Republicans would never be for Harris, so these people are really just Democrats who know they'll get more attention pretending to be a Republican turning their backs on Trump because PARTY OVER COUNTRY or some other nonsense that only hurts us all.

Pretty sure people actually voted for Reagan. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 5, 2024

Reagan wasn’t a commie. — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) August 5, 2024

You are not a serious person.



Is there a monkey with cymbals behind this account?

Reagan rolling over in his grave you compared him to a progressive socialist 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jodi (@APLMom) August 5, 2024

You people are drunk. Go home. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 5, 2024

What a hot mess of an account.

Oh Jeebus, you guys are stuck on stupid. Reagan would destroy her. — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) August 5, 2024

It only "sinks in" because your brains are mush - not because it's true.



And now that they're blue mush, they'll absorb ANY old lemming shit someone slaps on them. — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) August 5, 2024

Hey, we see what she did there.

Or you know, don't.

=======================================================================

Related:

BOMBSHELL: According to 3 Sources, Fmr. Secret Service Chief Cheatle Wanted to DESTROY Cocaine Evidence

Tulsi Gabbard DROPS MSNBC for SPLICING Joe Rogan Bits TOGETHER to Make Him Look Like a Kamala Supporter

Chris Cillizza Playing DUMB About Media Not Covering Kamala Harris' Husband's Affair Goes REALLY Wrong

OMG-LOL! Mary Katharine Ham EMBARRASSES WaPo and Jenn Rubin with Screenshot of Leaked Kamala/VP Headline

Did NOT Age Well! Kamala HQ Dragged SPECTACULARLY for Tweet Mocking Trump's Stock Market Crash Prediction

=======================================================================