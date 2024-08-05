Repubs for Harris Claims Kamala Has More in Common with Reagan Than Trump and WOW That's a Lotta Backfire

Kamala Harris Admits She Really Has NOTHING to Offer Women Telling this WHOPPER...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on August 05, 2024
Twitchy

The Republicans for Harris account must have been the Republicans for Biden account first because it was 'founded' in 2020. Notice how all of these useless Biden accounts just switched over to Kamala even though their guy was 'couped' right out of the presidential race.

Zero loyalty with these people.

So we shouldn't be at all surprised they think Kamala has more in common with Reagan than Trump does.

Yup, we also just threw up in our mouths a little.

It all started here with this mouth-breathing waste of space, Heath Mayo.

Let us guess, she also breathes air so she has that in common with Reagan too, right?

What a dipstick

And speaking of dipsticks:

Republicans would never be for Harris, so these people are really just Democrats who know they'll get more attention pretending to be a Republican turning their backs on Trump because PARTY OVER COUNTRY or some other nonsense that only hurts us all.

What a hot mess of an account.

Hey, we see what she did there.

Or you know, don't.

