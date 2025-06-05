HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In...
OUCH! Chris Cillizza's Impressive Self-Own About Being Replaceable Belongs in the Self-Own...
Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
VIP
Shocker: 'Incentive Structures of DC Journalism' Greatly Favors the Democrats
Jonathan Turley DROPS Receipt-Filled Fact Check on Jasmine Crockett for Claiming Dems 'Lov...
'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pie...
Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying...
Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously...
X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is...
Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting...
'What the Hell Is Going On?' Boulder Victim and Nazi Germany Escapee Speaks...
Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its Presid...
Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the...

BBC Tried to Fact-Check Karoline Leavitt, Got Wrecked With Their Own Words Instead

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on June 05, 2025
Townhall Media

This week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the media for constantly citing the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry as a reputable source. Doing so has come back to bite media outlets like the Washington Post:

Advertisement

During a briefing this week, Leavitt focused on the BBC and their Gaza coverage while shredding them for citing the Hamas-run health ministry as a source.

The BBC clearly took exception to that: 

The link in the post goes to a video of the BBC fact-check of Leavitt. 

The video that the BBC thinks debunks what Leavitt said literally contains this part:

***

Leavitt: Unfortunately unlike some in the media, we don't take the word of Hamas with total truth.

Recommended

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

BBC Fact Checker: But BBC News didn't do that. It did quote the Hamas-run health ministry with clear attribution. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-controlled government, is the main source of official information when it comes to casualties in Gaza. 

***

That didn't escape the notice of Leavitt, who responded this way: 

That particular "fact-check" was self-debunking!

And certainly not repeatedly citing Hamas as a remotely credible source. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
Aaron Walker
HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In SUPER Blue Richmond, VA (Video)
Sam J.
Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the Whole Case Even MORE Damning
Sam J.
'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pierre and DAMN
Sam J.
OUCH! Chris Cillizza's Impressive Self-Own About Being Replaceable Belongs in the Self-Own Hall of Fame
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley DROPS Receipt-Filled Fact Check on Jasmine Crockett for Claiming Dems 'Love and Care'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases Aaron Walker
Advertisement