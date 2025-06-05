BBC Tried to Fact-Check Karoline Leavitt, Got Wrecked With Their Own Words Instead

This week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the media for constantly citing the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry as a reputable source. Doing so has come back to bite media outlets like the Washington Post:

Correction: We’ve deleted the post below because it and early versions of the article didn’t meet Post fairness standards.



The background: Early versions of the article on Sunday stated that Israeli troops had killed more than 30 people near a U.S. aid site in Gaza, with the… pic.twitter.com/KseRXgJn6A — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 3, 2025

During a briefing this week, Leavitt focused on the BBC and their Gaza coverage while shredding them for citing the Hamas-run health ministry as a source.

The BBC clearly took exception to that:

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made a series of claims about the BBC's coverage of events in Gaza on Sunday. We've looked at the claims - and the number of misrepresentations and untruths that they contained. https://t.co/gn2TdfaxDT — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) June 4, 2025

The link in the post goes to a video of the BBC fact-check of Leavitt.

The video that the BBC thinks debunks what Leavitt said literally contains this part:

***

Leavitt: Unfortunately unlike some in the media, we don't take the word of Hamas with total truth.

BBC Fact Checker: But BBC News didn't do that. It did quote the Hamas-run health ministry with clear attribution. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-controlled government, is the main source of official information when it comes to casualties in Gaza.

***

That didn't escape the notice of Leavitt, who responded this way:

Me: The White House doesn’t take Hamas’s word as total truth like the fake news BBC.



Fake News BBC: We didn’t do that! We just quoted the Hamas-run health ministry to run with our false claims. https://t.co/83B2J0Bj8z pic.twitter.com/fUduKPE7fw — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 5, 2025

That particular "fact-check" was self-debunking!

.@BBC you should be reporting on news, not creating it. https://t.co/BbtAB4CHMM — Orly Goldschmidt 🎗️ (@Orlygoldschmidt) June 5, 2025

And certainly not repeatedly citing Hamas as a remotely credible source.