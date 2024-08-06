BREAKING: Kamala Harris Chooses Socialist Drunk Driver Tim Walz Because She Was Too Scared to Pick a Jew

Welp, seems Kamala Harris cares more about keeping her Pro-Hamas supporters happy than she does about actually picking a VP who could help her ticket. Hey, we're not complaining, socialist drunk driver Tim Walz is way easier to beat than Josh Shapiro and c'mon ... Jews all across the country should see this as yet another sign that Democrats do not have their backs.

Advertisement

Even a little bit.

This pick is so bad we're almost convinced she actually made it herself.

🚨 BREAKING: Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for VP!



What do you think of this Democrat ticket? pic.twitter.com/sDqG9FfgAB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 6, 2024

Talk about an unforced error.

Wow.

And hey, thanks!

The line should be “Kamala was scared to pick a Jew.” — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 6, 2024

Yup.

This.

If Kamala Harris was going to pick a dull white dude that nobody knows who he is, she could have just picked her husband as her running mate. — CajunExile (@cajun_exile) August 6, 2024

She would never pick her husband as her running mate ... he's Jewish.

What do I think? Socialists stick together I guess... pic.twitter.com/X2ryDfwvWM — Intel Stream (@IntelStream) August 6, 2024

We've finally found something Kamala is consistent about. Yay we guess?

Hillary 2.0 — DietDrDazzle (@DietDrDazzle) August 6, 2024

Tim Kaine was bad, but not Walz bad.

Just sayin'.

This should be ... interesting.

=======================================================================

Related:

Master CLASS! Justice Neil Gorsuch SCHOOLS CBS Journo About ALL THE THINGS and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Kamala Harris Admits She Really Has NOTHING to Offer Women Telling this WHOPPER of a Lie (Watch)

Repubs for Harris Claims Kamala Has More in Common with Reagan Than Trump and WOW That's a Lotta Backfire

BOMBSHELL: According to 3 Sources, Fmr. Secret Service Chief Cheatle Wanted to DESTROY Cocaine Evidence

Tulsi Gabbard DROPS MSNBC for SPLICING Joe Rogan Bits TOGETHER to Make Him Look Like a Kamala Supporter

=======================================================================