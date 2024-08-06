THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO...
BREAKING: Kamala Harris Chooses Socialist Drunk Driver Tim Walz Because She Was Too Scared to Pick a Jew

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File

Welp, seems Kamala Harris cares more about keeping her Pro-Hamas supporters happy than she does about actually picking a VP who could help her ticket. Hey, we're not complaining, socialist drunk driver Tim Walz is way easier to beat than Josh Shapiro and c'mon ... Jews all across the country should see this as yet another sign that Democrats do not have their backs.

Even a little bit.

This pick is so bad we're almost convinced she actually made it herself.

Talk about an unforced error.

Wow.

And hey, thanks!

Yup.

This.

She would never pick her husband as her running mate ... he's Jewish. 

We've finally found something Kamala is consistent about. Yay we guess?

Tim Kaine was bad, but not Walz bad.

Just sayin'.

This should be ... interesting.

KAMALA HARRIS VP 2024 ELECTION JOSH SHAPIRO TIM WALZ

