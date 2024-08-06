'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About Removing Trump

Here Are the Reasons Tweeps Say They Will Vote for Kamala Harris and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We know we say, 'When people show you who they really are, believe them,' a lot but there are so many opportunities to use that phrase when dealing with Democrats who pretend they're something they're not. For example, the same jagoff who has claimed Trump is a threat to democracy and that he's only working to defend democracy (like so many other Democrats) had this to say about a Trump win in November ...

Watch:

Sick indeed.

You know, we have it on good authority that saying such things about a legitimately-elected president is pretty damn insurrection-y, Jamie.

The threat of force to fight everyday Americans who would understandably be pissed off about their president being removed by authoritarian bureaucrats like Jamie is vile as well. Remember when Eric Swalwell threatened to nuke us all? Democrats are freakin' violent, it's as simple as that.

THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO BOY It Will DEFINITELY Leave a Mark (Watch)
Sam J.
Her post continues:

This thug should be immediately run out of Congress.

In fact the entire conversation revolved around delegitimizing SCOTUS—he called the court racist and demanded a constitutional amendment enshrining “vote for all.”

What’s worse is he sounded like the sanest person on the panel and in the audience. 

That’s your DC jury pool.

Explains a lot, don't it?

And boom goes the dynamite.

This is an insult to dangerously insane people.

Just another reminder that they are doing or have done what they accuse us of doing.

Every time.

JAMIE RASKIN LIZ CHENEY TRUMP JANUARY 6

