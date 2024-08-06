'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About Removing Trump

We know we say, 'When people show you who they really are, believe them,' a lot but there are so many opportunities to use that phrase when dealing with Democrats who pretend they're something they're not. For example, the same jagoff who has claimed Trump is a threat to democracy and that he's only working to defend democracy (like so many other Democrats) had this to say about a Trump win in November ...

Watch:

Clip of Raskin threatening to use force to fight “Trump mobs” on Jan 6, 2025 to remove Trump under insurrection clause is 💯 real.



Here is another clip from same event where Raskin denounced SCOTUS for pending CO insurrection decision and blames court for likely civil war.



Sick pic.twitter.com/2PMWV5I2Mb — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 6, 2024

Sick indeed.

You know, we have it on good authority that saying such things about a legitimately-elected president is pretty damn insurrection-y, Jamie.

The threat of force to fight everyday Americans who would understandably be pissed off about their president being removed by authoritarian bureaucrats like Jamie is vile as well. Remember when Eric Swalwell threatened to nuke us all? Democrats are freakin' violent, it's as simple as that.

Raskin’s threat was made shortly after SCOTUS oral arguments in Colorado lawsuit—which SCOTUS unanimously vacated.



This thug should be immediately run out of Congress.



In fact the entire conversation revolved around delegitimizing SCOTUS—he called the court racist and demanded… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 6, 2024

Her post continues:

This thug should be immediately run out of Congress. In fact the entire conversation revolved around delegitimizing SCOTUS—he called the court racist and demanded a constitutional amendment enshrining “vote for all.” What’s worse is he sounded like the sanest person on the panel and in the audience. That’s your DC jury pool.

Explains a lot, don't it?

People have been in jail for years for saying far less than this. https://t.co/Vr7CrALh2d — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 6, 2024

And boom goes the dynamite.

This man is dangerously insane. — Ryan Sorensen - AI is DUMB (@rjsorensen71) August 6, 2024

This is an insult to dangerously insane people.

Raskin also told the @guardian that US voting machines were corrupt and that @realDonaldTrump didn't win the election in 2016 and objected to the certification. @RNCResearch @AZGOP @MarkMeadows pic.twitter.com/C0Lxzw1rra — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) August 6, 2024

Just another reminder that they are doing or have done what they accuse us of doing.

Every time.

