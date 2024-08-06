Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)

This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Remember when the big thing Democrats had on JD Vance was that he is 'weird'? Apparently being a marine, husband, and father is weird to our pals on the Left which of course says way more about them than Vance. Welp, Vance had this to say about Kamala Harris and the one VP pick her team didn't think would upstage her because she just sucks that much, Tim Walz.

But yeah ... weird.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Democrats are just so bad at this. Then again, it's not like their voters expect a whole lot from them so we suppose they don't have to be good at it. 

Weird.

Kamala sure can pick 'em.

All the Trump campaign has to do is ask Americans if they want their cities to look like Minneapolis during the 'Summer of Love'. 

Weird.

Yeah, we could do this weird thing all day.

What a weird (ha!) insult.

Amen.

The Democrat ticket, ladies and gents.

