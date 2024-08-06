Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)

Remember when the big thing Democrats had on JD Vance was that he is 'weird'? Apparently being a marine, husband, and father is weird to our pals on the Left which of course says way more about them than Vance. Welp, Vance had this to say about Kamala Harris and the one VP pick her team didn't think would upstage her because she just sucks that much, Tim Walz.

🚨This is a killshot from @JDVance:



“They make an interesting tag team because Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, and the few that got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail.”pic.twitter.com/VJBdLWNKMt https://t.co/vTZwOr82D6 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 6, 2024

But yeah ... weird.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Democrats are just so bad at this. Then again, it's not like their voters expect a whole lot from them so we suppose they don't have to be good at it.

Weird.

We can count on the VP turning a blind eye to domestic violent extremists that want to burn everything down. — MetaZogi - Creator of Space (@PhysicalMeta) August 6, 2024

Kamala sure can pick 'em.

All the Trump campaign has to do is ask Americans if they want their cities to look like Minneapolis during the 'Summer of Love'.

Weird.

Yeah, we could do this weird thing all day.

What a weird (ha!) insult.

Vance is exactly what Trump needs; they are BOTH what America NEEDS. 💥🇺🇸💥 — Nurse Lioness (@CardioFixer) August 6, 2024

Amen.

The Democrat ticket, ladies and gents.

