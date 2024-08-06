alyssa farah griffin tim walz radioactive
BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats...
Once Again, David Hogg Demonstrates He's Not So 'Slick' With Ridiculous Oil Challenge
WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee...
'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About R...
Here Are the Reasons Tweeps Say They Will Vote for Kamala Harris and...
THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO...
BRUTAL Laundry-List of Just How HORRIBLE Tim Walz Really Is PROVES He's Kamala's...
BOOM: AG Hamilton Reminds Voters What Happened the Last Time Kamala Harris and...
BREAKING: Kamala Harris Chooses Socialist Drunk Driver Tim Walz Because She Was Too...
Basement Campaign 2.0: Kamala Harris Website Provides NO Policy Positions, Only Donation O...
Harrison Butker Gets a Big Contract Extension and the Left Reacts EXACTLY How...
Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting Are Publicly Pummeling Women as Democrats and the...
UK Citizen Films Arrested for ‘Facebook Crimes’

Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her OUT of THIS Meeting and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on August 06, 2024
Twitchy

Huh ... You'd think someone as important as Kamala Harris would never get kicked out of the Situation Room early if there is something going on she should know about. Surely someone with her keen attention to detail and knowledge of foreign policy would only be a benefit to such a meeting.

Advertisement

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

If you'd have told us we ALMOST rooted for Biden we'd have told you to lay off the whacky weed but we'd be lying if we didn't have a slight, 'Atta boy' moment watching this.

Biden didn't want to drop out.

Biden wanted to run.

And the only reason he's playing remotely nice is that he doesn't want Obama pushing for the 25th Amendment. We all know this, and that Democrats who originally supported Biden are seemingly ok with this and just rolling over for the imbecile their party elites picked says a lot about them and ain't none of it any good.

Now now, let us not insult boxes of rocks.

Do you blame 'em?

Indeed, which is why she CANNOT win in November.

Recommended

BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess
Sam J.
Advertisement

Agreed.

We'd agree IF SNL was still funny.

=======================================================================

Related:

WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee Over HER Opinions

'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About Removing Trump

Here Are the Reasons Tweeps Say They Will Vote for Kamala Harris and YES They Are As Dumb As You'd Expect

THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO BOY It Will DEFINITELY Leave a Mark (Watch)

BRUTAL Laundry-List of Just How HORRIBLE Tim Walz Really Is PROVES He's Kamala's PERFECT Running Mate

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN IRAQ KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess
Sam J.
WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee Over HER Opinions
Sam J.
Once Again, David Hogg Demonstrates He's Not So 'Slick' With Ridiculous Oil Challenge
justmindy
THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO BOY It Will DEFINITELY Leave a Mark (Watch)
Sam J.
'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About Removing Trump
Sam J.
Harrison Butker Gets a Big Contract Extension and the Left Reacts EXACTLY How You Would Expect
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess Sam J.
Advertisement