Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her OUT of THIS Meeting and LOL

Huh ... You'd think someone as important as Kamala Harris would never get kicked out of the Situation Room early if there is something going on she should know about. Surely someone with her keen attention to detail and knowledge of foreign policy would only be a benefit to such a meeting.

If you'd have told us we ALMOST rooted for Biden we'd have told you to lay off the whacky weed but we'd be lying if we didn't have a slight, 'Atta boy' moment watching this.

Apparently Kamala Harris was DISMISSED EARLY from the Situation Room today.



Anybody shocked? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gJAA4UMSXR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2024

Biden didn't want to drop out.

Biden wanted to run.

And the only reason he's playing remotely nice is that he doesn't want Obama pushing for the 25th Amendment. We all know this, and that Democrats who originally supported Biden are seemingly ok with this and just rolling over for the imbecile their party elites picked says a lot about them and ain't none of it any good.

Not surprised… She’s dumb as a box of rocks. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 6, 2024

Now now, let us not insult boxes of rocks.

It's the cackle.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 6, 2024

Do you blame 'em?

Honestly, things might be better that way. — Julian Delphiki (@DelphikiJu19228) August 6, 2024

Indeed, which is why she CANNOT win in November.

She's a national embarrassment.... She should be booted from every room. ;-) — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@_BruceBane) August 6, 2024

Agreed.

That looks like a skit from SNL. — Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) August 6, 2024

We'd agree IF SNL was still funny.

