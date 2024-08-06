BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess

Team Kamala didn't pick Josh Shapiro because they were afraid he would upstage her.

Pretty sure they were worried about appeasing the pro-Hamas crowd as well HOWEVER knowing Democrats had her pick a guy they're not worried will upstage her says a lot about both her and Tim Walz, and ain't none of it any good.

The only candidate who wouldn't upstage Kamala is a socialist drunk driver.

Let that sink in:

Two sources confirm on background the deciding factor in the VP’s choice was what Sen Fetterman said publicly: concerns Shapiro’s his own personal ambitions would cause him to upstage/override Harris. The video Shapiro produced by Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker’s team solidified… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 6, 2024

Her post continues:

The video Shapiro produced by Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker’s team solidified this sentiment on Friday.UPDATE: Shapiro’s team was not aware Mayor Parker’s office had produced the video and there was no communication about its release between Parker and Shapiro’s teams ahead of time, a source familiar tells Fox.

Ok, THIS is hilarious.

#1 is very believable--Shapiro (like 99% of anyone you'd find in the phone book if we still had phone books) is smarter than Kamala. She was determined to find a soy socialist white male who she MIGHT outshine.



#2 is #fakenews. Team Shapiro knew that video was made. — Groucho not Marxist (@bobdirects) August 6, 2024

If you can fog a mirror then upstaging Harris doesn't take much effort.



She had to find a drunk driver to even break even.



Mission accomplished. — David O'Connell (@dangerdaveoc) August 6, 2024

There's a reason Team Biden picked Kamala as an insurance policy ... they only thing they couldn't have foreseen is his own party stabbing him in the back over one bad debate. Democrats have proven they will do anything and everything to stay in power all while claiming Trump is a dictator.

It would be hilarious if it weren't so damn annoying.

Any VP will overshadow Harris because she is incompetent. — Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) August 6, 2024

*CACKLE CACKLE CACKLE*

Let’s be fair outshining Kama Chameleon is NOT a difficult task. — JDO X 🇺🇸 (@JDOPost) August 6, 2024

We've seen bologna sandwiches with higher IQs than Kamala.

She was afraid Shapiro would stab her in the back like she did to Biden. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) August 6, 2024

That would be the ultimate in karma, would it not?

