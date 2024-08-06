alyssa farah griffin tim walz radioactive
Once Again, David Hogg Demonstrates He's Not So 'Slick' With Ridiculous Oil Challenge
Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her...
WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee...
'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About R...
Here Are the Reasons Tweeps Say They Will Vote for Kamala Harris and...
THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO...
BRUTAL Laundry-List of Just How HORRIBLE Tim Walz Really Is PROVES He's Kamala's...
BOOM: AG Hamilton Reminds Voters What Happened the Last Time Kamala Harris and...
BREAKING: Kamala Harris Chooses Socialist Drunk Driver Tim Walz Because She Was Too...
Basement Campaign 2.0: Kamala Harris Website Provides NO Policy Positions, Only Donation O...
Harrison Butker Gets a Big Contract Extension and the Left Reacts EXACTLY How...
Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting Are Publicly Pummeling Women as Democrats and the...
UK Citizen Films Arrested for ‘Facebook Crimes’

BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Nick Ut

Team Kamala didn't pick Josh Shapiro because they were afraid he would upstage her.

Pretty sure they were worried about appeasing the pro-Hamas crowd as well HOWEVER knowing Democrats had her pick a guy they're not worried will upstage her says a lot about both her and Tim Walz, and ain't none of it any good.

Advertisement

The only candidate who wouldn't upstage Kamala is a socialist drunk driver.

Let that sink in:

Her post continues:

The video Shapiro produced by Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker’s team solidified this sentiment on Friday.UPDATE: Shapiro’s team was not aware Mayor Parker’s office had produced the video and there was no communication about its release between Parker and Shapiro’s teams ahead of time, a source familiar tells Fox.

Ok, THIS is hilarious.

There's a reason Team Biden picked Kamala as an insurance policy ... they only thing they couldn't have foreseen is his own party stabbing him in the back over one bad debate. Democrats have proven they will do anything and everything to stay in power all while claiming Trump is a dictator.

Recommended

WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee Over HER Opinions
Sam J.
Advertisement

It would be hilarious if it weren't so damn annoying.

*CACKLE CACKLE CACKLE*

We've seen bologna sandwiches with higher IQs than Kamala.

That would be the ultimate in karma, would it not?

=======================================================================

Related:

Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her OUT of THIS Meeting and LOL

WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee Over HER Opinions

'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About Removing Trump

Here Are the Reasons Tweeps Say They Will Vote for Kamala Harris and YES They Are As Dumb As You'd Expect

THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO BOY It Will DEFINITELY Leave a Mark (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION JOSH SHAPIRO TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee Over HER Opinions
Sam J.
Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her OUT of THIS Meeting and LOL
Sam J.
Once Again, David Hogg Demonstrates He's Not So 'Slick' With Ridiculous Oil Challenge
justmindy
THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO BOY It Will DEFINITELY Leave a Mark (Watch)
Sam J.
'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About Removing Trump
Sam J.
Harrison Butker Gets a Big Contract Extension and the Left Reacts EXACTLY How You Would Expect
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee Over HER Opinions Sam J.
Advertisement