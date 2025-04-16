Guy Benson Highlights Firebombed PA Governor’s Mansion to Expose Anti-Semitic Push for Global Violence

So, apparently when they said 'Globalize the Intifada', they really meant it. That also included the Governor's mansion in Pennsylvania. It just wasn't a line to chant for these idiots.

This is a picture of the Pennsylvania Governor's mansion after a person who doesn't like how Israel is defending itself against terrorism firebombed the house. The Governor's family was home at the time. It's a miracle they were not harmed. This is how nuts these people are.

If you announce—as the Globalize the Intifada, By Any Means Neccesary & Taylor Lorenz crowd have done—that to be a hero and irresistible to women just commit acts of terror, some will. They know this, and that's the plan. Deniable political violence.



A prominent Democrat Jewish… pic.twitter.com/IY8FtYDUBT — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) April 16, 2025

The violence is a feature, not a bug, to these people.

An arson attack on the most famous Jewish politician in America in the middle of Passover and it was antisemitic. Well knock me over with a feather. https://t.co/spwmOPwxM0 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 16, 2025

Yes, they really meant it and the Democrats keep coddling these people.

What did you think it meant? Vibes? Papers? Essays? https://t.co/LmIAlA0jiS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2025

This is what that means, the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion on fire because he’s Jewish. https://t.co/9t3e0RKi0N — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 16, 2025

Shockingly, a communist lunatic who attacked a Jew during Passover was not motivated by Trump or Republican “radicalism.”



All the terrorist fellow travelers in our Congress won’t face any consequences for fanning these (literal) flames, of course. https://t.co/nUppGNGQ4a — Some Guy (@jheiser41261) April 16, 2025

The majority of political violence stems from the Left, yet Corporate Media never holds them responsible.

It certainly looks that way. When are we going to wake up and realize this? — Sarcaticus (@Sarcaticus) April 16, 2025

Most people on the Right are awake. It's our betters in media who can't seem to accept it.

Free Palestinian =

Torch the Jewish governor's home in an attempt to murder him and his family. — Doug T 🇺🇸 (@Doug_T79) April 16, 2025

“B-but he was MAGA!!!”



This story will be gone by tomorrow. Not a Republican, not a Trump voter, but he idolized Che Guevara. — Some Guy (@jheiser41261) April 16, 2025

Per usual, any story about a crazy Leftist is quickly tabled.

Reporting today pretty consistent that this was a straightforward attempt to assassinate a Jewish governor and his family on Passover out of revenge for the Palestinians. We'll see what else emerges obviously, but if that's where this is headed it's a bad, bad place. pic.twitter.com/zuJJWGNYh4 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 16, 2025

This should shake Americans to the core, yet it seems to be barely a blip. It's a sad state of affairs.

Just to recap, we’ve now had a CEO murdered, two assassination attempts against a now-president, a governor nearly killed with his family, and businesses burned to the ground…all by left-wingers.



But CNN just can’t find any examples of left-wing extremism. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 16, 2025

The Democrats have an epic violence problem.