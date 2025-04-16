Democrats Dragged Joe Biden Out of Mothballs So He Could Lie About Social...
Guy Benson Highlights Firebombed PA Governor’s Mansion to Expose Anti-Semitic Push for Global Violence

justmindy
justmindy | 2:45 PM on April 16, 2025
Commonwealth Media Services via AP

So, apparently when they said 'Globalize the Intifada', they really meant it. That also included the Governor's mansion in Pennsylvania. It just wasn't a line to chant for these idiots.

This is a picture of the Pennsylvania Governor's mansion after a person who doesn't like how Israel is defending itself against terrorism firebombed the house. The Governor's family was home at the time. It's a miracle they were not harmed. This is how nuts these people are. 

The violence is a feature, not a bug, to these people.

Yes, they really meant it and the Democrats keep coddling these people.

The majority of political violence stems from the Left, yet Corporate Media never holds them responsible. 

Most people on the Right are awake. It's our betters in media who can't seem to accept it.

Per usual, any story about a crazy Leftist is quickly tabled.

This should shake Americans to the core, yet it seems to be barely a blip. It's a sad state of affairs.

The Democrats have an epic violence problem.

Tags: DEMOCRAT ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE PENNSYLVANIA JOSH SHAPIRO

