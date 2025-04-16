COPE and SEETHE: LA Times Sports Columnist Cries Foul Ball Over Dodgers' Visit to the White House

This writer had never heard of Dylan Hernandez before today, but he's really mad the Los Angeles Dodgers went to the White House.

And he's going to make sure the rest of us know he's mad, too:

In 2020, the Dodgers refused to play a game to protest racial injustice.



Today, they're back to whistling past America’s graveyard, pretending there is nothing hypocritical about visiting Donald Trump one week and celebrating Jackie Robinson Day the next.https://t.co/lcda1Do6ck — Dylan Hernández (@dylanohernandez) April 15, 2025

He writes:

Five years ago, America was listening. That was the year in which George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed by police officers. That was also the year in which the Dodgers refused to take the field for a late August game to protest racial injustice in the wake of a police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in Wisconsin. The summer of racial reckoning, and the Dodgers’ modest role in it, feels like something from the distant past. Rather than continue to stimulate important conversations, the Dodgers are back to whistling past America’s graveyard, pretending there is nothing hypocritical about visiting President Trump one week and celebrating Jackie Robinson Day the next. Conservative Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham wanted athletes to “shut up and dribble,” and the Dodgers are doing the baseball equivalent of just that.

Do you need some Kleenex, Dylan?

There is nothing hypocritical about visiting the White House and then celebrating Jackie Robinson. Maybe Hernandez missed the memo, but Black voters shifted to President Trump in ways they haven't for a GOP candidate for years.

And Hernandez is also wrong about 2020: America listened, and we came to the conclusion that wokeness was garbage. We saw riots -- while the rest of us were forced to stay home -- and watched our cities burn with few facing consequences. We spent the whole of the Biden administration listening to how White Americans were inherently racist and bad.

In 2024, we rejected all of that.

Actual footage of this post being made pic.twitter.com/5tvibwbV2V — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 15, 2025

Nailed it.

No shortage of that around here.

Nailed it.

Awesome that there are jobs for mentally challenged folks like you. — H (@Hooch474) April 15, 2025

Ouch.

By hypocritical do you mean the Dodgers hosting a bunch of freaks dressed up as nuns? I'd call that pretty hypocritical when the organization professes to be family friendly.



I win. — Fred J Vannucci IV (@fjv4usn) April 15, 2025

You'll be not-shocked to learn Dylan was one of the voices pushing the Dodgers to embrace the 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.'

Because he's woke.

Racism will never die because of posts like this. — Odd Fact Finder (@JordyHalo80) April 15, 2025

They have to keep it alive to keep the grift going.

Dylan needs to focus more on LA and what the "journalists" are doing.@latimes needs to shutter just like the rest. https://t.co/4czFGPAZLp pic.twitter.com/f9aJmgWSzc — Field_Cannot_Be_Left_Blank ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Liborio4) April 15, 2025

You'll be not shocked to learn Hernandez didn't post about that blatant racism.

As someone said above: ORANGE MAN BAD.

That's his point.

columnist who said there was nothing wrong with guriel making this gesture at then dodger yu darvish https://t.co/fHyMryztdU pic.twitter.com/tU4F3JLusG — jeanie 😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️ (@jeaniezk) April 15, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

This radical Hernandez constantly pushes cancel culture.



He has a political litmus test.



He hates true inclusiveness.



He does mental gymnastics to find ways to defend DEI.



He is the poster child for the intolerant Left. https://t.co/tFP2N2eXxn — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 15, 2025

Yes he is.