COPE and SEETHE: LA Times Sports Columnist Cries Foul Ball Over Dodgers' Visit to the White House

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on April 16, 2025

This writer had never heard of Dylan Hernandez before today, but he's really mad the Los Angeles Dodgers went to the White House.

And he's going to make sure the rest of us know he's mad, too:

He writes:

Five years ago, America was listening.

That was the year in which George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed by police officers.

That was also the year in which the Dodgers refused to take the field for a late August game to protest racial injustice in the wake of a police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in Wisconsin.

The summer of racial reckoning, and the Dodgers’ modest role in it, feels like something from the distant past.

Rather than continue to stimulate important conversations, the Dodgers are back to whistling past America’s graveyard, pretending there is nothing hypocritical about visiting President Trump one week and celebrating Jackie Robinson Day the next. Conservative Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham wanted athletes to “shut up and dribble,” and the Dodgers are doing the baseball equivalent of just that.

Do you need some Kleenex, Dylan?

There is nothing hypocritical about visiting the White House and then celebrating Jackie Robinson. Maybe Hernandez missed the memo, but Black voters shifted to President Trump in ways they haven't for a GOP candidate for years.

BREAKING: Judge Boasberg Finds Probable Cause That the Trump Administration is in Contempt of Court
Aaron Walker
And Hernandez is also wrong about 2020: America listened, and we came to the conclusion that wokeness was garbage. We saw riots -- while the rest of us were forced to stay home -- and watched our cities burn with few facing consequences. We spent the whole of the Biden administration listening to how White Americans were inherently racist and bad.

In 2024, we rejected all of that.

Nailed it.

No shortage of that around here.

Nailed it.

Ouch.

You'll be not-shocked to learn Dylan was one of the voices pushing the Dodgers to embrace the 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.'

Because he's woke.

They have to keep it alive to keep the grift going.

You'll be not shocked to learn Hernandez didn't post about that blatant racism.

As someone said above: ORANGE MAN BAD.

That's his point.

That's (D)ifferent.

Yes he is.

