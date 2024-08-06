This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill...
When the Nation Called, He QUIT: Letter from Soldiers Who Served With Tim Walz Shows Us Who He REALLY Is

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Or rather, when former soldiers who serviced with someone tells you who HE really is, believe them.

Democrats and the Left are of course trying to push the fact that Tim Walz served in the military as a good thing even though they've accused JD Vance, an actual marine, of being wierd but we digress.

Welp, it sounds like that career is indicative of who Walz is, and it's not good.

At all.

This letter form soldiers who served with Walz is just absolutely damning.

Wow.

So much WOW.

He retired instead of going with his battalion to Iraq. What a coward.

From the letter:

The bottom line in all of this is gut wrenching and sad to explain. When the nation called, he quit. He failed to complete the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. He failed to serve for two years following completion of the academy, which he dropped out of. He failed to serve two years after the conditional promotion to Command Sergeant Major. He failed to fulfill the full six years of the enlistment he signed on September 18th, 2001. He failed his country. He failed his state. He failed the Minnesota Army National Guard, the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion, and his fellow Soldiers. And he failed to lead by example. Shameful.

Holy WOW.

The Trump Team should record this paragraph and play it over and over and over again.

Seriously.

On a loop!

Welp, he was the only one they could find who wouldn't upstage Kamala so ... eh.

