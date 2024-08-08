SMOKING GUN --> Archived Walz Campaign Release Seals the 'Stolen Valor' Deal, Tim...
Flawless VICTORY! Grant Stern SPANKED Trying to Defend Tim Walz and the Self-Own that Followed Is LEGEND

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on August 08, 2024
The Daily Signal / T

We have seen a lot of 'self-owns' over the years, it's kinda sorta our bread and butter but you guys, this self-own from all around mouth-breather and Occupy Democrats' Executive Editor Grant Stern is way up there. It may well be in the top five for 2024 so far and considering Kamala Harris is running for president that's really saying something.

Before we get started on Stern's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad thread, we should probably share where it stems from. Seems Stern thought he could get away with lying his a*s off debating The Daily Signal's Tony Kinnett about Walz's record.

Yeah, that didn't go so well.

Welp, after he got spanked BADLY he took to his timeline to try and pretend he actually did something well.

Narrator: He did nothing well and again, he got spanked. Big time.

This is spectacular for all the wrong reasons ... for Stern.

Take a look:

They laughed about it because Stern is a moron.

This isn't difficult.

He really thought this was an own.

Dude.

Delete this. 

Honestly, we're shocked (pleasantly so) that he left this up.

GASP!

Not a 'know-it-all nerdy guy'! 

HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap, this is hilarious.

Seriously.

*cough cough*

We're not even sure deleting his account would save him at this point.

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Tags: OCCUPY DEMOCRATS TIM WALZ GRANT STERN

