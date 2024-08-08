Flawless VICTORY! Grant Stern SPANKED Trying to Defend Tim Walz and the Self-Own that Followed Is LEGEND

We have seen a lot of 'self-owns' over the years, it's kinda sorta our bread and butter but you guys, this self-own from all around mouth-breather and Occupy Democrats' Executive Editor Grant Stern is way up there. It may well be in the top five for 2024 so far and considering Kamala Harris is running for president that's really saying something.

Before we get started on Stern's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad thread, we should probably share where it stems from. Seems Stern thought he could get away with lying his a*s off debating The Daily Signal's Tony Kinnett about Walz's record.

Yeah, that didn't go so well.

WATCH: The executive editor of @OccupyDemocrats left speechless after @TheTonus catches him embellishing Gov. Tim Walz' record: pic.twitter.com/KY9emw7UJX — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) August 7, 2024

Welp, after he got spanked BADLY he took to his timeline to try and pretend he actually did something well.

Narrator: He did nothing well and again, he got spanked. Big time.

This is spectacular for all the wrong reasons ... for Stern.

Take a look:

Tim Walz served our country in the National Guard for 24 years and retired as a Command Master Sergeant.



When a Newsmax anchor BELITTLED Tim Walz's service record, I would NOT let it slide.



Their guest from the Heritage Foundation created Daily Signal and laughed about it.… pic.twitter.com/RE4vjBBK8E — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) August 7, 2024

They laughed about it because Stern is a moron.

This isn't difficult.

He really thought this was an own.

Dude.

Delete this.

Honestly, we're shocked (pleasantly so) that he left this up.

You know that know-it-all nerdy guy who is dead wrong but insists they’re right with insults because insults make the feel more right (wing).



Heritage Foundation / Daily Signal guy says what?!?



Link: https://t.co/PDtwIVja1L. pic.twitter.com/u5rCHw7hSV — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) August 8, 2024

GASP!

Not a 'know-it-all nerdy guy'!

HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap, this is hilarious.

You got spanked and now you're embarrassed, lmao. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) August 7, 2024

Dude? You got humiliated on live TV for your ignorance.



You should take a seat forever.



God knows, no one will ever miss your cringe, boomer Occupy Democrats memes. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 8, 2024

Seriously.

Everything that @OccupyDemocrats post is a lie. They don't do research. I mean my God look at that guy....it tells you everything — MN Thin Blue Line (@caniknak) August 8, 2024

*cough cough*

Bruh! Delete your account. — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) August 7, 2024

We're not even sure deleting his account would save him at this point.

You got owned and then when you finally realized and you tried shift to project 2025 — DistrictAI (@districtai) August 8, 2024

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

