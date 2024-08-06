Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He Couldn't Stand Her Either?)

Well well well, what do we have here?

Seems Team Shapiro is claiming it was Josh Shapiro who did not want to be on Kamala's ticket, not the other way around. Sure, the guy is probably trying to save face since he basically threw his Jewish faith under the bus to make this happen but still.

Maybe he sat down with Kamala and realized what an absolute lost cause she really is. Or maybe it was the cackle.

Perhaps we should once again embrace the power of and.

If true this is very interesting.



Politico reporting Shapiro called Harris after their meeting Sunday and basically bowed out pic.twitter.com/euOylfFVUh — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 6, 2024

And if he did bow out nobody would blame him. Can you imagine listening to that cackle day in and day out?

Nooooo thank you.

I call BS — @amuse (@amuse) August 6, 2024

Fair. He could definitely be full of it and this is his sour grapes moment since she picked the drunk socialist instead of him.

Think about it, getting overlooked for Tim Walz? Ouch.

That's hard to believe. Damage control — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) August 6, 2024

Could be.

Or he hated her lol — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 6, 2024

Considering how unlikable and cringe-inducing Kamala really is, we wouldn't be the least bit surprised she somehow 'scared' Shapiro off. Besides, many have said that anyone who has political aspirations beyond 2024 is avoiding her ticket and this entire Democrat Coup Snafu like the plague.

See Pete Buttigieg.

See Amy Klobuchar.

See Eric Swalwell ... ok, not him, just kidding. Nobody wants Eric Swalwell.

