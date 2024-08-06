Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He Couldn't Stand Her Either?)

Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:20 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Well well well, what do we have here?

Seems Team Shapiro is claiming it was Josh Shapiro who did not want to be on Kamala's ticket, not the other way around. Sure, the guy is probably trying to save face since he basically threw his Jewish faith under the bus to make this happen but still.

Advertisement

Maybe he sat down with Kamala and realized what an absolute lost cause she really is. Or maybe it was the cackle.

Perhaps we should once again embrace the power of and.

And if he did bow out nobody would blame him. Can you imagine listening to that cackle day in and day out?

Nooooo thank you.

Fair. He could definitely be full of it and this is his sour grapes moment since she picked the drunk socialist instead of him. 

Think about it, getting overlooked for Tim Walz? Ouch.

Could be.

Considering how unlikable and cringe-inducing Kamala really is, we wouldn't be the least bit surprised she somehow 'scared' Shapiro off. Besides, many have said that anyone who has political aspirations beyond 2024 is avoiding her ticket and this entire Democrat Coup Snafu like the plague. 

