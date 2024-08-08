DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His...
Look at Minneapolis Under President Trump

Oh, Honey, NO! Liz Cheney's DESPERATE Dig at JD Vance About 'Rally Size' Backfires in a SPECTACULAR Way

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Since her bestie Adam Kinzinger tried dunking on JD Vance (and failing at it miserably), we weren't surprised to see Liz Cheney making an attempt as well. Fake, self-important, lying, self-serving, so-called Republicans can't seem to help themselves.

Guess seeing a real Republican acting like a man and not some mamby-pamby apologist for his party to impress people who hate him anyway is just too much for people like Liz.

It all started here:

Something about this triggered Liz - maybe the fact JD Vance still has a job and she was fired by Wyoming voters? 

She certainly seems more than a bit bitter these days.

Pretty sure the woman who lost her election by nearly 40 points has NO business talking about rally size or supporters for anyone else. 

Just sayin'.

Oof.

Truth hurts.

Wow.

Liz is as fake as Kamala. Who knew? Oh, that's right, EVERYONE.

She can't stop, this is all she has left. All of her big talk about law and order fell flat when Americans (especially Wyomingites) realized she was actually enabling the federal government to target and even imprison people for disagreeing with their government. 

It doesn't get much lower than that, Liz.

It won't take much for them to beat her total in Wyoming, she lost ... BIGLY.

All 12 of them.

=======================================================================

