Oh, Honey, NO! Liz Cheney's DESPERATE Dig at JD Vance About 'Rally Size' Backfires in a SPECTACULAR Way

Since her bestie Adam Kinzinger tried dunking on JD Vance (and failing at it miserably), we weren't surprised to see Liz Cheney making an attempt as well. Fake, self-important, lying, self-serving, so-called Republicans can't seem to help themselves.

Guess seeing a real Republican acting like a man and not some mamby-pamby apologist for his party to impress people who hate him anyway is just too much for people like Liz.

It all started here:

This Entourage reboot is going to be awesome pic.twitter.com/cHbU6Z1H3u — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2024

Something about this triggered Liz - maybe the fact JD Vance still has a job and she was fired by Wyoming voters?

She certainly seems more than a bit bitter these days.

Looks like @JDVance brought all his rally attendees to the airport with him today. https://t.co/ZtaeRJfVLM — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 7, 2024

Pretty sure the woman who lost her election by nearly 40 points has NO business talking about rally size or supporters for anyone else.

Just sayin'.

Liz Cheney got beat by 38% in Wyoming and JD Vance is the Republican nominee for Vice President of the United States of America. Go ahead and STFU, Liz. 👍🇺🇸 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) August 7, 2024

He took questions from reporters nearby, when Kamala and stolen valour Walz wouldn’t. — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) August 7, 2024

Oof.

Truth hurts.

Wow.

Liz is as fake as Kamala. Who knew? Oh, that's right, EVERYONE.

Liz. Please stop. I still have some vestiges of respect left for you. Please stop. @JDVance put on the uniform and served overseas. His grasp of foreign policy is superb, rightfully viewing China, as does DeSantis, as our greatest risk. Stop. — Anne Leary🌲 (@backyardconserv) August 7, 2024

She can't stop, this is all she has left. All of her big talk about law and order fell flat when Americans (especially Wyomingites) realized she was actually enabling the federal government to target and even imprison people for disagreeing with their government.

It doesn't get much lower than that, Liz.

He and @realDonaldTrump are still going to get more votes in Wyoming than you did last time. — BTownBoiler: American Metalhead 🇺🇸🤘 (@BTownBoiler) August 8, 2024

It won't take much for them to beat her total in Wyoming, she lost ... BIGLY.

It’s actually all the people that voted for you in your last primary — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 7, 2024

All 12 of them.

