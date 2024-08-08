While We've All Been Taking Tim Walz Apart Kamala Has Been Up to NO GOOD (Another KNIFE in Biden's Back?)

Where's Kamala? Harris' National Security Advisor Assures Us She Opposes Israeli Arms Emba...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

Kamala Harris has been quietly working to make sure she has access to Joe Biden's 'warchest', even though the Americans who donated to Biden never intended those monies to go to Kamala. It must be tough for Kamala knowing nobody really wanted her ... 

Kidding.

She'd have to have some sort of integrity and self-respect for any of this to bother her and clearly, she does not. Case in point, Laura Powell reported on Kamala's efforts to get Biden's money.

Take a look:

This is super long, Lauar Powell really did a great job covering what Kamala is pulling here:

... Her newly filed Form 2 shows up on Biden's personal FEC page. But if you look at the 2024 election cycle, Biden is erased and replaced with Harris, as if he was never never running for President.

Looking at Biden’s campaign committee’s FEC record, it’s now associated with both Biden’s and Harris’s candidacies for President for the period of 2020-2022. But that makes no sense, because Harris’s Presidential run in 2020 was never linked to Biden’s, and she ceased her campaign for President in 2020 and did not run again until 2024. Now Harris’s personal FEC candidate ID number (P00009423)—which is supposed to follow her for all Presidential campaigns for life—is somehow linked to Biden’s Presidential campaign in 2020. Only her Vice-Presidential campaign was ever linked to Biden’s, but that is separate from any Presidential campaigns.

The current 2023-2024 FEC record for “Biden for President” (aka “Harris for President,” ID number C00703975) is linked to two Presidential candidates. Both are both named “Kamala Harris.” One of these candidates is associated with Harris’s candidate ID number (P00009423), and the other “Kamala Harris” is associated with Biden’s candidate ID number (P80000722).

The Statement of Candidacy that Kamala Harris filed on July 29, using Biden’s personal candidate ID number (P80000722), now shows up under Harris’s ID number. But last night’s filing for that same candidate—number P80000722—shows up for the other “Kamala Harris” who is running for President. (Based on what happened previously, I suspect the FEC will shift these records in the future, to make it seem like there aren’t so many discrepancies between the names and the ID numbers.)

Confused? That’s because these filings from Harris are irregular. If Kamala Harris had used her own candidate ID number, like every other candidate in modern history, this wouldn’t have been so complicated, but then it would have been difficult to make the case that she’s entitled to Biden’s war chest. Undoubtedly, these filings are trying to circumvent those pesky campaign finance laws.

This reminds me of a system of government that isn’t considered anything like a democracy.

Flawless VICTORY! Grant Stern SPANKED Trying to Defend Tim Walz and the Self-Own that Followed Is LEGEND
Sam J.
Ironic ain't it? Watching the same Democrats who have been screeching for nearly a decade about defending democracy obliterating it in just one election.

And they wouldn't even have to create any NEW felonies to make it happen.

Crazy, right?

Ain't that convenient for Kamala?

=======================================================================

