Look at Minneapolis Under President Trump

9-1-1? Need to Report a MURDER! Joey Jones DROPS Bona Fide S**t Bird Adam Kinzinger for Trashing JD Vance

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on August 08, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Democrats can't quite figure out what to do with JD Vance. They've gone from making up stories about couches to claiming he didn't really serve and all to somehow make Tim Walz look like less of a douchebag, and still, none of it really sticks. We suppose it's difficult to take someone like Vance who actually did serve his country and went to Iraq apart, especially when all you really have to offer is a cowardly hosebag who lied about deserting his people.

Adam Kinzinger gave it a whirl though and yes, it went as badly as you'd expect. It all started here:

Kinzinger jumped in to step on his ... other foot.

Ahem.

His post continues:

Tim, after he was eligible for retirement, retired. People do that. If it was a real problem he would have been “stop lossed” and prevented from retiring.

TFG.

What sort of person goes to bat for a deserter? Bad form, Adam.

Joey Jones went straight beast mode:

His post continues:

A chow hall at that very same base was hit in 2007 just before I got there. 

I lost more than one buddy to friendly fire in Afghanistan from foreign nationals on a secured base. 

Everyone on a base in Iraq or Afghanistan got combat pay because they were literally surrounded by a capable enemy. 

Adam is a bona fide sh*t bird for even posting this.

And boom.

Indeed.

Adam, on the other hand, it the kind of guy who thinks pandering to people who hate him for political gain is a good idea.

Yeah.

This. ^

