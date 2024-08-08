DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline

Turns out not only did Biden's team realize he was fading (faded) BUT they worked very hard to make sure Americans didn't know and those of us who did know and who did try and get the information in front of the country were accused of disinformation.

Suppose we shouldn't be at all surprised since we just witnessed this same party dump the old man when they could no longer deny his decline and replace him with an imbecile nobody voted for.

This thread is something else ...

EXCLUSIVE: In a newly discovered Zoom recording, the Biden/Harris team reveals how they manipulated voters to think Biden's mental decline was "disinformation". 🧵/1 pic.twitter.com/i5Spfxtjkb — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Color us shocked.

Keep going.

Biden/Harris digital director Rob Flaherty says the DNC created a program to detect, track, and censor what it deemed "misinformation" (like Biden's mental decline). He calls it "critical" and "one of the more important decisions" made by the party in recent years. /2 pic.twitter.com/pbIqUnY8ib — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Lying to Americans was one of the most important decisions the Democrats made in recent years.

Emails show Flaherty carrying out the (supposedly) counter-misinformation program in the White House, pushing Facebook to censor Tucker Carlson for correctly saying the COVID-19 vaccine didn't stop transmission, and Tomi Lahren for her strong "my body, my choice" stance. /3 pic.twitter.com/QgtATjqI2Z — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

We knew this was happening, of course, but to see them all but brag about it?

Despite leading the Biden White House's efforts to censor "misinformation", when asked under oath, to define "misinformation", Flaherty refused. /4 pic.twitter.com/qWJFfwlYZn — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Of course.

But in the Zoom call, Flaherty said "misinformation narratives" include "conversation online about corruption or mental fitness...or [Biden's] record on the Crime Bill"—effectively defining "misinformation" as anything that the Biden team found inconvenient. /5 pic.twitter.com/HMKJfokeHG — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

In other words, anything truthful about Biden was deemed misinformation.

And we all know they're doing this right now with Kamala and Tim Walz.

Becca Rinkevich, Biden's Rapid Response Director (later WH Deputy Director of Digital Strategy), also classified talk of Biden's mental decline as "disinformation"—"disinformation around his mental acuity". /6 pic.twitter.com/GZMJclMYNs — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Don't believe your lying eyes.

The Biden/Harris team microtargeted voters exposed to the "disinformation" (aka reality) of Biden's mental decline. They used psychographic targeting, a tactic that Cambridge Analytica was highly scrutinized for after the 2016 election. /7 pic.twitter.com/YDTjbAU9YX — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Sounds a lot like brainwashing.

RINKEVICH: "We targeted folks based on online behavioral cues, building out personas, based on the type of content they were consuming, what they were searching, the kinds of websites they were visiting so that we could target folks in real-time as they were exposed to that… pic.twitter.com/M92g62zQW3 — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Because that's not creepy or anything.

“Flaherty and Rinkevich saw the opportunity to grab a voter at a moment of curiosity and then, essentially, keep badgering her as she traveled across the internet,” writes journalist Sasha Issenberg in his book Lie Detectives. /9 pic.twitter.com/AlVkXLlgto — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Badgering voters to support them.

Classy.

If you typed the words "Biden" + "senile" in a search bar, you'd be shown short videos of Biden speaking clearly. Upon hearing this, MSNBC's Chris Hayes exclaimed, "Wow." /10 pic.twitter.com/9vNn5RjIb6 — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Hayes. Of course.

Biden's team also deployed an army of online influencers to fight "disinformation". When asked for an example of "disinformation" countered with this "digital organizing," Flaherty's example of such "disinformation" was the "question about [Biden's] mental fitness". /11 pic.twitter.com/pzYCaYSjXP — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Joining Flaherty & Rinkevich on Zoom, was the DNC Counter-Disinformation Program creator and lead analyst, Tim Durigan. His reports, according to Flaherty, "went to the highest levels of the [Biden] campaign". /12 pic.twitter.com/GK0slllW8i — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

It just gets worse and worse.

#TwitterFiles show Durigan tried to censor many posts, including a video mashup of Biden coughing posted by @JackPosobiec. He failed in the 1 instance. But it seems other such efforts were successful. Acc. to Lie Detectives he also "cultivated ties" with Google & Facebook. /13 pic.twitter.com/eGSO6l3gB6 — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Thank God for Elon Musk.

Just sayin'.

The Zoom host asks about the "big problem" of "true misinformation". Durigan says it's a "huge problem" & wants social media to suppress "true misinformation" to promote "authoritative" news sources like NYT. Big Tech's done that since '18, but apparently not enough for Tim. /14 pic.twitter.com/qg1ioQ8VGY — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

In other words, they didn't want people telling the truth about Biden.

A month later, the "really authoritative" NYT celebrated the Biden/Harris team and called concerns about Biden's mental health, "baseless rumors" and "misinformation" from "right-wing influencers." /15 pic.twitter.com/o0RvUpuwER — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Of course.

But the Biden team didn't just get the media to forward their deception, they changed real votes. According to Rinkevich, "concern around [Biden's] mental acuity in particular went down by 8 points over the course of our campaign," resulting in "about 200K" votes for Biden. /16 pic.twitter.com/Siqtdoo3y4 — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Wow.

To put things in perspective, Biden won by fewer than 200K votes in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, & Wisconsin ***combined*** 😲 /17 pic.twitter.com/jW2ULDbePw — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Sounds a lot like they fortified an election to this editor.

Today, Rinkevich runs the Institute of Rebooting Social Media @ Harvard; Durigan leads DNC disinfo analysis; & Flaherty is Deputy Campaign Manager, overseeing digital ads & social for Kamala Harris despite her past criticism of the intrusive data collection he exploits. /18 pic.twitter.com/HofV2AiP2P — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Just horrible people doing horrible things.

