DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

Turns out not only did Biden's team realize he was fading (faded) BUT they worked very hard to make sure Americans didn't know and those of us who did know and who did try and get the information in front of the country were accused of disinformation.

Suppose we shouldn't be at all surprised since we just witnessed this same party dump the old man when they could no longer deny his decline and replace him with an imbecile nobody voted for. 

This thread is something else ... 

Color us shocked.

Keep going.

Lying to Americans was one of the most important decisions the Democrats made in recent years.

We knew this was happening, of course, but to see them all but brag about it?

HA HA HA HA HA

Of course.

In other words, anything truthful about Biden was deemed misinformation.

And we all know they're doing this right now with Kamala and Tim Walz.

Don't believe your lying eyes.

Sounds a lot like brainwashing.

Because that's not creepy or anything.

Badgering voters to support them.

Classy.

Hayes. Of course.

It just gets worse and worse.

Thank God for Elon Musk.

Just sayin'.

In other words, they didn't want people telling the truth about Biden.

Of course.

Wow.

Sounds a lot like they fortified an election to this editor.

Just horrible people doing horrible things.

