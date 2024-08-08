'American Stasi': Tulsi Gabbard Confirms She's on Terror Watch List
Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping Hawaiians Rebuild

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

If you do a basic Google search (yeah yeah, we know, Google sucks but still) you will find that America under Biden/Harris has given Ukraine almost $200 BILLION dollars. Yeah, that's a lot of fancy cars and coats for the Zelensky and his wife.

Advertisement

Just sayin'.

KIDDING.

Sort of.

Anyway, knowing this while seeing the White House bragging about helping Maui rebuild is pretty damn infuriating ESPECIALLY since we also know Hawaiians only received $700 EACH to rebuild ... while Biden and Kam-Kam funded Ukraine.

Seems wrong, right?

Well, this is tone-deaf AF which makes us wonder if this could be from Kamala. ALSO kidding.

Good luck with that $700.

Oh and hey, what a pretty picture, White House interns. *eye roll*

Whoa. We say Lying Sacks of Donkey Dung open for Angry Beavers back in '99.

And the media claimed he was praying.

Yeah, we remember.

What he said.

