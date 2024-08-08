Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping Hawaiians Rebuild

If you do a basic Google search (yeah yeah, we know, Google sucks but still) you will find that America under Biden/Harris has given Ukraine almost $200 BILLION dollars. Yeah, that's a lot of fancy cars and coats for the Zelensky and his wife.

Just sayin'.

KIDDING.

Sort of.

Anyway, knowing this while seeing the White House bragging about helping Maui rebuild is pretty damn infuriating ESPECIALLY since we also know Hawaiians only received $700 EACH to rebuild ... while Biden and Kam-Kam funded Ukraine.

Seems wrong, right?

Well, this is tone-deaf AF which makes us wonder if this could be from Kamala. ALSO kidding.

One year after the devastating wildfires in Maui, our Administration remembers the 102 lives lost and the survivors whose lives were forever changed. We will continue to do everything in our power to help the people of Maui recover, rebuild, and heal for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/QlgLde7Xwj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 8, 2024

Good luck with that $700.

Oh and hey, what a pretty picture, White House interns. *eye roll*

They have no shame. None at all. To even pretend you've done anything to help those people is the Democrats in a nutshell. They promised help they did not give, now claim they have done great things for those suffering. Stop voting for this pandering BS and make them earn… — Branwyn (@BranwynGreymane) August 8, 2024

You think they've spent that $700 you gave then in the year, you lying sacks of donkey dung? — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) August 8, 2024

Whoa. We say Lying Sacks of Donkey Dung open for Angry Beavers back in '99.

You people are absolutely pathetic — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) August 8, 2024

How much money did Biden-Harris give to each person in Maui to help them recover?



How much money does Biden-Harris give to each illegal in the US to reward them for breaking in? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 8, 2024

Remember watching Joe live up to his Sleepy Joe nickname while the citizens talked about their losses? Then he went on to compare their losses to almost having lost a car to a fire. — MostlyPeacefulRiots (@MPRtheband) August 8, 2024

And the media claimed he was praying.

Yeah, we remember.

Trump for 2024 — Pratik Singh (@officialpratik0) August 8, 2024

What he said.

