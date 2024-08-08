CBS News: Advocates Say Free Tampons in School Are Essential (To Boys?)
WOW: MSNBC Contributor Pulls Out ALL the Racism in Lecturing America About the...
'American Stasi': Tulsi Gabbard Confirms She's on Terror Watch List
Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously...
Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping...
Chaos Reigns Supreme After Kamala Harris Detroit Rally (She Wants to Run an...
Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (De...
Lies, Lies, Lies! Kamala's Campaign Has to Correct Another 'Mistake' About Walz's Resume
WHOA: Nancy Pelosi Throws Other Dems Under the Bus Admitting There WAS a...
The Press Is Getting Restless ... Kamala Continues to Dodge Their Questions
Well Isn't This Interesting? Watch What Biden Says About a Peaceful Transition Should...
Black Pastor Explains How Mayor Brandon Johnson Has Let Chicagoans Down
'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans...
DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His...

Matt Yglesias Shames Hamas Groupies for Not Being MORE Grateful to Kamala for Picking the Not-Jewish Guy

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:20 PM on August 08, 2024
Sarah D.

Gosh, Matt Yglesias seems upset that a bunch of people cheering on terrorists didn't keep their so-called word to Kamala Harris.

We hate to break it to him but there's a reason they protest in favor of the horrible monsters of Hamas and it's NOT because they're good people who do what they say they'll do. Seriously, he can't be surprised the very people who tormented Jewish students on campuses across the country aren't more grateful to Kamala Harris for picking the not-Jewish guy, right? Dude, they cheer for TERRORISTS.

Advertisement

Think about that for JUST a minute.

When you give horrible people an inch they'll take a mile.

And even then that mile won't be enough.

Yglesias continues:

No kidding.

Where has this guy been?

Recommended

WOW: MSNBC Contributor Pulls Out ALL the Racism in Lecturing America About the 'Joy' of Kamala
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

A reminder you are the company you keep ... Democrats.

=======================================================================

Related:

Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously BRUTAL Thoughts

Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping Hawaiians Rebuild

Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (Deleted, Got it)

'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans Posts a NEW One and Damn

DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline

=======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: MSNBC Contributor Pulls Out ALL the Racism in Lecturing America About the 'Joy' of Kamala
Grateful Calvin
Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (Deleted, Got it)
Sam J.
'American Stasi': Tulsi Gabbard Confirms She's on Terror Watch List
Amy Curtis
CBS News: Advocates Say Free Tampons in School Are Essential (To Boys?)
Brett T.
Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously BRUTAL Thoughts
Sam J.
Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping Hawaiians Rebuild
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW: MSNBC Contributor Pulls Out ALL the Racism in Lecturing America About the 'Joy' of Kamala Grateful Calvin
Advertisement