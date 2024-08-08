Matt Yglesias Shames Hamas Groupies for Not Being MORE Grateful to Kamala for Picking the Not-Jewish Guy

Gosh, Matt Yglesias seems upset that a bunch of people cheering on terrorists didn't keep their so-called word to Kamala Harris.

We hate to break it to him but there's a reason they protest in favor of the horrible monsters of Hamas and it's NOT because they're good people who do what they say they'll do. Seriously, he can't be surprised the very people who tormented Jewish students on campuses across the country aren't more grateful to Kamala Harris for picking the not-Jewish guy, right? Dude, they cheer for TERRORISTS.

Think about that for JUST a minute.

This is not per se a knock on Tim Walz but it’s striking that the pro-Palestine movement could not stick to the the terms of the “give us Tim Walz or we will dedicate 100% of our effort to electing Trump even though we concede he is worse on our key issue” deal for one day. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 8, 2024

When you give horrible people an inch they'll take a mile.

And even then that mile won't be enough.

Yglesias continues:

The ask never made any sense because Walz, Harris, Shapiro, and Biden all have similar views on Israel but it is in fact an ask that was made only for the people who made it to immediately confirm that there’s no sense in trying to bargain with them. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 8, 2024

No kidding.

Where has this guy been?

I'm not sure what's "striking" about it. You act like they're some sort of official,organized coalition with offices and pr,etc. It's just a bunch of Communist malcontents who hate their step dad cosplaying as Bolshevik revolutionaries so they can get a UBI passed — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) August 8, 2024

You mean pro-Ham@s, right Matty? — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) August 8, 2024

This constituency and the House Freedom Caucus constituency are a lot more similar than they would like to think.



Just complete incapacity to manage their downside risks relative to their desired outcomes. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) August 8, 2024

Is anyone really surprised the Pro Hamas wing, a rather large wing at that, is going to hold the Democrat Party hostage to their demands? Democrats were appeasing their vandalism, antisemitism and unrest on college campuses all year long. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) August 8, 2024

A reminder you are the company you keep ... Democrats.

