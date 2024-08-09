Joey Jones DROPS Stephen King with 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet for Pushing UGLY Lie About Trump and Amputee Vets

We're starting to think John Kelly is a really horrible human being who hates Trump so much he'd tell any lie about him if he thought it would hurt him. Kelly is the one who 'went on the record' to claim Trump called fallen soldiers 'suckers and losers'.

Now he's claiming Trump didn't want to be photographed with amputee veterans and of course Master of Horrible Tweets Stephen King is front and center pushing this.

Trump didn’t want to be photographed with amputee veterans. He said, “It doesn’t look good for me.”

—John Kelly— — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 8, 2024

Except just like the suckers and losers thing, this is obviously not true. Anyone who has paid any attention to Trump over the years would know better BUT Joey Jones, who himself is an amputee, was more than happy to set King straight.

Oh, and Rep. Brian Mast as well.

Bigly Lie and I have the receipts. https://t.co/Rmrs5alePd pic.twitter.com/hKSEobazEy — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) August 8, 2024

Almost as if Kelly is a liar and so is King.

It’s so easy to prove you’re a liar. pic.twitter.com/w5YsobB4Yd — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 8, 2024

Lots of pics out there.

I'm beginning to think Kelly lied about the "suckers and losers" thing. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 8, 2024

Yeah, us too.

All day every day and twice on Sundays.

Ding ding ding.

John Kelly also said that Hunter's laptop was untrue and if it was real, that it was Russian disinformation — BillyBob (@billybob_reboot) August 9, 2024

Starting to think John Kelly MIGHT not be all that honest.

And neither is Stephen King.

Just sayin'.

