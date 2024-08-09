'We SEE You, Jen': Richard Grenell Puts Jennifer Rubin on BLAST for Calling Trump Incoherent and DAAAMN

Kamala Harris Said She Supported Gun Confiscation, But NO SHE DIDN'T According to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on August 09, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Donald Trump answered questions from the media for over an hour yesterday.

You know, the very thing Kamala Harris keeps refusing to do?

Well, Jennifer Rubin took this opportunity to claim Trump is 'incoherent' and 'displaying mental deterioration'. Hey, we get it, she lost her fave Biden but if she has an issue with that she should take it up with the Democrat elite who kicked the old timer out. Not trash Trump for doing something Kamala can't.

This is just so ... her.

And that's not a good thing.

Richard Grenell has had enough:

The irony of Jennifer Rubin accusing anyone else of displaying mental deterioration ... now, THAT is funny.

Perhaps someone should get ol' Jen a mirror, and the rest of that box of wine in her fridge.

*cough cough*

That too.

Yuuup ... that's her.

Shameless, right?

