'We SEE You, Jen': Richard Grenell Puts Jennifer Rubin on BLAST for Calling Trump Incoherent and DAAAMN

Donald Trump answered questions from the media for over an hour yesterday.

You know, the very thing Kamala Harris keeps refusing to do?

Well, Jennifer Rubin took this opportunity to claim Trump is 'incoherent' and 'displaying mental deterioration'. Hey, we get it, she lost her fave Biden but if she has an issue with that she should take it up with the Democrat elite who kicked the old timer out. Not trash Trump for doing something Kamala can't.

This is just so ... her.

And that's not a good thing.

Press should report this as incoherent, displaying mental deterioration. He is unwell. The refusal to explain how unhinged he is and instead to normalize is reprehensible — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) August 8, 2024

Richard Grenell has had enough:

lol. We see you, Jen.



You spent 7 months telling us Joe Biden was fine.



You have no credibility.



He’s done over an hour answering any question. Let’s see your candidate do it.



Trump is transparent and able to answer any question. https://t.co/rynTVH3TKy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 8, 2024

The irony of Jennifer Rubin accusing anyone else of displaying mental deterioration ... now, THAT is funny.

Perhaps someone should get ol' Jen a mirror, and the rest of that box of wine in her fridge.

Speaking of mental deterioration, have the doctors changed your drugs again? — Tony Shaffer (Pronouns: Apocalypse/Now) (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) August 8, 2024

*cough cough*

This means a lot from a reporter that lied to us for years about Biden's condition.



Thanks. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) August 8, 2024

That too.

This you?



“Underestimating his communication skills,” two months before the thrashing at the debate? https://t.co/yCk8s0znRr — Nick (@thenickoftime90) August 8, 2024

Yuuup ... that's her.

Shameless, right?

We are reporting you for your unhinged mental delusional and your unbridled hate and psychotic ramblings. You’re not a journalist, you’re a stenographer for the Democrat regime. Vile, disgusting, unprofessional, evil. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 9, 2024

Ouch ... and accurate.

Well dear you "normalized Joe" so we really don't' have much faith in your opinions on mental clarity. — Branwyn (@BranwynGreymane) August 8, 2024

lol you ok? You seem upset pic.twitter.com/C00Tg0dApp — Abri (@abriNotMe77) August 8, 2024

No, she's not ok. And she hasn't been in a long time.

