Politifact Nuked By Community Notes for Trying to Rewrite Kamala Harris' EXTREME Gun Control History

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on August 09, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

We love Community Notes on Twitter. Not only do they often make our job here at Twitchy easier BUT they also tackle the mainstream media and yes, the left-leaning 'fact-checkers' who try and pretend they don't actually have an agenda when we all know they do.

And Politifact is one of the WORST.

What do the idgits at Politifact think the word 'mandatory' means?

Heh.

Holy Hell.

Ya' love to see it.

Good point. As we've said before, we're not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

Hey, the system may not be perfect and sure, there are plenty of crazy Leftists who write argumentative and biased notes on posts just because they can HOWEVER, the Right finally has an opportunity to fight back on a more even playing field that we've never had before.

