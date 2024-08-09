Politifact Nuked By Community Notes for Trying to Rewrite Kamala Harris' EXTREME Gun Control History

We love Community Notes on Twitter. Not only do they often make our job here at Twitchy easier BUT they also tackle the mainstream media and yes, the left-leaning 'fact-checkers' who try and pretend they don't actually have an agenda when we all know they do.
And Politifact is one of the WORST.
Community Notes is now fact-checking the fact-checkers pic.twitter.com/kdNFKaQ7FN— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 9, 2024
What do the idgits at Politifact think the word 'mandatory' means?
Heh.
Holy Hell.
August 9, 2024
Hysterical that real people are pushing back successfully on legacy media.— Laurie (@laurieinri) August 9, 2024
Community Notes for the win!
Ya' love to see it.
How can we expect people who don’t understand what the word woman means to understand what the word Mandatory means— Alec Lace (@AlecLace) August 9, 2024
Good point. As we've said before, we're not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.
There is no place for misinformation on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/sNsL8JZiBx— Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) August 9, 2024
I won’t lie, Community Notes has pissed me off more than once. But I love seeing this!!!😂— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 9, 2024
Fact checking the fact checkers like pic.twitter.com/pmBx52IaWw— Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) August 9, 2024
Hey, the system may not be perfect and sure, there are plenty of crazy Leftists who write argumentative and biased notes on posts just because they can HOWEVER, the Right finally has an opportunity to fight back on a more even playing field that we've never had before.
Recommended
=======================================================================
Related:
'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head
Kamala Harris' Freudian Slip About Population Control Should Scare the Bejesus Out of Everyone (Watch)
CNN's Briana Keilar DISSES Public Affairs Officers Killed in the Line of Duty to Defend COWARD Tim Walz
Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
'We SEE You, Jen': Richard Grenell Puts Jennifer Rubin on BLAST for Calling Trump Incoherent and DAAAMN
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member