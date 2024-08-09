CNN's Briana Keilar DISSES Public Affairs Officers Killed in the Line of Duty to Defend COWARD Tim Walz

You know it's coming, right?

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

We're guessing the news around Tim Walz being a lying, drunk-driving, filthy, cowardly socialist who bailed on his battalion before they went to Iraq is hurting the Democrat's fraudulent ticket because the media are trying to find ways to spin JD Vance's service to somehow make Walz look less repugnant.

Advertisement

Can't even make this level of disrespectful and horrible up.

Case in point, CNN's Briana Keilar ...

Watch:

Disgusting . @cnn's @brikeilarcnn disrespecting the memory and service of Maj. Megan McClung, the first female Marine Corps officer killed in Iraq while serving as a public affairs officer. She was a Naval Academy graduate.



How low will they sink?pic.twitter.com/JTfVugRVLd — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 8, 2024

Every time we think we've seen them sink as long as they can they prove us wrong. That's why when Michelle Obama joked about the Right going lower none of us took her the least bit seriously because we all know THEY will also sink lower than we will.

Clearly.

Read about Maj. McClung here: https://t.co/gK0JvABRXZ — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 8, 2024

Heartbreaking.

But you know, those soldiers who work in media have it easy and stuff, right Briana?

Please, @brikeilarcnn, sinking to these depths to score points on behalf of a politician you may like is hardly worth this.



You have to live with yourself at the end of the day.



Public Affairs personnel serving in Iraq faced dangers as well.



Clean this up. pic.twitter.com/4p67qiZ3ee — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 8, 2024

We're not holding our breath waiting for Briana to clean this up any time soon.

In fact, we just checked her timeline and it's *crickets*.

Shocker.

=======================================================================

Related:

INSANE: IOC President Pisses EVERYONE Off Claiming There's No Easy Way to Tell a Man from a Woman (Watch)

Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Train WRECK --> Alyssa Milano PLUMMETS Off the Deep End RANTING About Elon Musk Buying Twitter (Watch)

'We SEE You, Jen': Richard Grenell Puts Jennifer Rubin on BLAST for Calling Trump Incoherent and DAAAMN

Kurt Schlichter Has Just 2 BRUTAL Words for Alyssa Farah Griffin Proclaiming She's a Proud RINO (BOOM)

=======================================================================