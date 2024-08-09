Team Trump Posts 2.5 Minutes' Worth of Kamala Harris Explaining 'Why They're Hiding...
Kamala Harris' Freudian Slip About Population Control Should Scare the Bejesus Out of...
Facebook Silences Women's Voices, Hides Posts With XX Hashtag to 'Keep Communities Safe'
COWARDS: Amid Riots and Social Media Arrests, UK Police Website Blocked Non-UK IPs
PRIORITIES! The New Yorker Has Noticed Something About Kamala Harris' Campaign Website
INSANE: IOC President Pisses EVERYONE Off Claiming There's No Easy Way to Tell...
Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and...
Kamala Rejects Debates?! She Can't Speak, Ghosts Reporters!
REE! Not Free SPEECH! REE! Train Wreck Alyssa Milano TORCHED for Whining About...
Kamala Harris Said She Supported Gun Confiscation, But NO SHE DIDN'T According to...
'We SEE You, Jen': Richard Grenell Puts Jennifer Rubin on BLAST for Calling...
Kurt Schlichter Has Just 2 BRUTAL Words for Alyssa Farah Griffin Proclaiming She's...
Bless His HEART! Ian Millhiser Insists It's SILLY to Expect Kamala Harris...
'Plagiarizing Herself AND Trump': Here's Jesse Watters' Side-By-Side of 2 Kamala Harris Sp...

CNN's Briana Keilar DISSES Public Affairs Officers Killed in the Line of Duty to Defend COWARD Tim Walz

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on August 09, 2024
Various

You know it's coming, right?

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

We're guessing the news around Tim Walz being a lying, drunk-driving, filthy, cowardly socialist who bailed on his battalion before they went to Iraq is hurting the Democrat's fraudulent ticket because the media are trying to find ways to spin JD Vance's service to somehow make Walz look less repugnant.

Advertisement

Can't even make this level of disrespectful and horrible up.

Case in point, CNN's Briana Keilar ...

Watch:

Every time we think we've seen them sink as long as they can they prove us wrong. That's why when Michelle Obama joked about the Right going lower none of us took her the least bit seriously because we all know THEY will also sink lower than we will.

Clearly.

Heartbreaking.

But you know, those soldiers who work in media have it easy and stuff, right Briana?

Recommended

Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

We're not holding our breath waiting for Briana to clean this up any time soon.

In fact, we just checked her timeline and it's *crickets*.

Shocker.

=======================================================================

Related:

INSANE: IOC President Pisses EVERYONE Off Claiming There's No Easy Way to Tell a Man from a Woman (Watch)

Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Train WRECK --> Alyssa Milano PLUMMETS Off the Deep End RANTING About Elon Musk Buying Twitter (Watch)

'We SEE You, Jen': Richard Grenell Puts Jennifer Rubin on BLAST for Calling Trump Incoherent and DAAAMN

Kurt Schlichter Has Just 2 BRUTAL Words for Alyssa Farah Griffin Proclaiming She's a Proud RINO (BOOM)

=======================================================================

Tags: CNN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Team Trump Posts 2.5 Minutes' Worth of Kamala Harris Explaining 'Why They're Hiding Her'
Doug P.
Facebook Silences Women's Voices, Hides Posts With XX Hashtag to 'Keep Communities Safe'
Amy Curtis
PRIORITIES! The New Yorker Has Noticed Something About Kamala Harris' Campaign Website
Doug P.
COWARDS: Amid Riots and Social Media Arrests, UK Police Website Blocked Non-UK IPs
Amy Curtis
Kurt Schlichter Has Just 2 BRUTAL Words for Alyssa Farah Griffin Proclaiming She's a Proud RINO (BOOM)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement