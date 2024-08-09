Old C-SPAN Chyron Raises NEW Questions about Tim Walz's Military Service
'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on August 09, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Once again we have posts from Brit Hume that we can't help but 'hear' his deep, baritone voice reciting as we read them. And while salty Brit is our favorite Brit, this 'telling it like it is' Brit is pretty damn cool as well. As most of us are, he is less than impressed with Democrats selecting Kamala Harris as their candidate and by default, the embarrassment that is Tim Walz.

We'll let Brit 'say it' himself because as usual, he says it far better than we can.

His post continues:

She appears afraid she'll remind people why so many came to regard her as a giggling lightweight.

Because she IS a giggling lightweight.

There's this post from Brit as well:

His post continues:

... Tim Walz seems to have been chosen because he is not a Jew.

And ouch.

This. ^

And even that seems a bit sus ... donors didn't give their money to HER, they gave it to Biden.

It's all about the Democrat powers that be pretending they did what they did for the greater good. Otherwise they have to admit they're nothing but power-hungry authoritarians who will do whatever it takes to maintain power.

Not because she's the most qualified or well-liked.

