'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head

Once again we have posts from Brit Hume that we can't help but 'hear' his deep, baritone voice reciting as we read them. And while salty Brit is our favorite Brit, this 'telling it like it is' Brit is pretty damn cool as well. As most of us are, he is less than impressed with Democrats selecting Kamala Harris as their candidate and by default, the embarrassment that is Tim Walz.

We'll let Brit 'say it' himself because as usual, he says it far better than we can.

If VP Harris were a confident, competent candidate well-prepared to be president, she would be willing, even eager, to outline her plans and explain herself to inquiring journalists. But she is not. She appears afraid she'll remind people why so many came to regard her as a… — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 9, 2024

His post continues:

She appears afraid she'll remind people why so many came to regard her as a giggling lightweight.

Because she IS a giggling lightweight.

There's this post from Brit as well:

Democrats quickly settled on Kamala Harris, not for who she is (which remains as unclear they can make it) but for who she is not. She is not Donald Trump and, just as importantly, she is not Joe Biden. And while they'll never admit it, Tim Walz seems to have been chosen because… — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 9, 2024

His post continues:

... Tim Walz seems to have been chosen because he is not a Jew.

And ouch.

For a minute it actually looked like the media was unbiased with their treatment of biden, but actually they just knew he would lose. They helped facilitate his removal to bring in a candidate they could protect. Dems don’t care about competence. They care about power. — Chris (@CNerd1990) August 9, 2024

This. ^

Harris was picked because as VP, she was the only candidate allowed access to use the millions Biden had already raised for his campaign. Anyone else would have had to fund raise from scratch. — Shannon Nutt (@ShannonNutt) August 9, 2024

And even that seems a bit sus ... donors didn't give their money to HER, they gave it to Biden.

Brit, Notice that Pelosi and all the coup Democrats carefully refer to Joe Biden since July 21, 2024 as being a "consequential" President. Not good, not bad, but "consequential". That vague and non-committal term is just meaningless enough that it can sound good, but all it… — 𝕏 Horton 𝕏 (@is_horton) August 9, 2024

It's all about the Democrat powers that be pretending they did what they did for the greater good. Otherwise they have to admit they're nothing but power-hungry authoritarians who will do whatever it takes to maintain power.

They picked her so they would get the Biden-Harris war chest. PLAIN AND SIMPLE!! — ElectionWatch24 🇺🇸 (@electionwatch24) August 9, 2024

Not because she's the most qualified or well-liked.

