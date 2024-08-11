BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)

BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Walz About Tim Walz She...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on August 11, 2024
Twitchy

In case you've missed it, there are some crazy pictures being circulated on Twitter/X of these MASSIVE crowds turning out for Kamala Harris. Hey, we get it, Democrats do not have an easy task before them, making someone as unlikable, fake, phony, and unqualified as Kamala Harris into a popular candidate has got to be hard work but c'mon ... some of these pictures are just ridiculous. When you zoom in there are people with six fingers, eyes going the wrong way, those who look like cardboard cutouts, and other unfortunate souls whose faces are just all around jacked up. If these people truly real, we just feel sorry for them.

Luckily, it sounds like we have a pretty good idea of where the fake pics are coming from, and Jeff Carlson was good enough to put together a thread about who is responsible.

Sounds like they are coming from Team Harris:

Now, why oh why would he lock his account down if those pictures were not from him?

If he was trying to make himself look guilty, he just succeeded.

Aha!

This also looks sus.

OOPS.

Fascinating. Side note, this editor was actually attacked for asking if this picture was legit and being shared from Harris' campaign ... 

We'd expect nothing but fake from a fake candidate running a fake campaign after she was installed by a bunch of people nobody voted for when they decided to kick Biden out of the race for being too old EVEN THOUGH millions of Americans voted for him to be their candidate.

Fake fake fake. 

