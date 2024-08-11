No One Cares! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-FIRE on Media Clutching Pearls Over Trump...
The Memo-churian Candidates

Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy Ideas and WOW (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on August 11, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Earlier this week members of the Leftist media called Americans 'silly' for expecting Kamala Harris to sit down for an interview and talk about her policies. Apparently, they don't think it's odd that a woman who was 'installed' not selected by the voters to run for president has yet to take any real questions from the media or talk about any of her policies and their reasoning is because her campaign is one of JOY!

Advertisement

POSITIVITY!

YAY!

And of course, it's for the rich who don't need to worry about the economy and their jobs and can vote based on the joy they feel.

Democrats have given up on the middle class, they have given up on the poor, and are only focusing on the rich kids whose school loan debt they just forgave.

Figures.

Watch THIS:

We don't even really know what to say to this.

Yup.

Trump needs to focus on kitchen-table issues since Democrats are clearly more than happy to abandon them for the rich and powerful voters.

Sam J.
Everything about her is fake.

She has received ZERO votes.

The money she is spending is from Biden's war chest.

It's astonishing to this editor that any Democrat would be ok with this considering they are supposedly the party of democracy. How can they support a candidate they all know was installed that nobody voted for? Is the D by her name the only thing that matters? She is simply ignorant of what it takes to actually lead a country and lost when it comes to policy and ideas of her own.

That's what AI is for.

Silly.

=======================================================================

