Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy Ideas and WOW (Watch)

Earlier this week members of the Leftist media called Americans 'silly' for expecting Kamala Harris to sit down for an interview and talk about her policies. Apparently, they don't think it's odd that a woman who was 'installed' not selected by the voters to run for president has yet to take any real questions from the media or talk about any of her policies and their reasoning is because her campaign is one of JOY!

POSITIVITY!

YAY!

And of course, it's for the rich who don't need to worry about the economy and their jobs and can vote based on the joy they feel.

Democrats have given up on the middle class, they have given up on the poor, and are only focusing on the rich kids whose school loan debt they just forgave.

Figures.

Watch THIS:

The Kamala Harris Campaign o' Joy tells us who the Democrats' base is: college educated elites with the privilege to vote based on vibes and "joy" absent a lick of policy to explain how as president, Harris plans to make their lives easier. Who needs policy? Let them eat joy! pic.twitter.com/f1U6Esxwt5 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 9, 2024

We don't even really know what to say to this.

Trump campaign should have an ad ready to go showing:



1. people struggling to afford food, gas, rent

2. video clips of Kamala-Walz-media talking brat energy/campaign of joy

3. Kamala saying she'll address inflation on Day 1 (5 months from now)

4. more joy campaign celebration — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) August 9, 2024

Yup.

Trump needs to focus on kitchen-table issues since Democrats are clearly more than happy to abandon them for the rich and powerful voters.

Her whole career is premised on not looking too closely because there is no “there” there. — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) August 9, 2024

Everything about her is fake.

She has received ZERO votes.

The money she is spending is from Biden's war chest.

It's astonishing to this editor that any Democrat would be ok with this considering they are supposedly the party of democracy. How can they support a candidate they all know was installed that nobody voted for? Is the D by her name the only thing that matters? She is simply ignorant of what it takes to actually lead a country and lost when it comes to policy and ideas of her own.

The laughable part is this fake campaign of joy. The team can’t figure out how to stop Kamala from cackling all the time so they’ve created this fake campaign of joy. Too bad for her, the middle class isn’t geek g this same joy. We’re working harder than ever to make ends meet.… — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) August 9, 2024

That's what AI is for.

Silly.

