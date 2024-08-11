Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy...
The Memo-churian Candidates

BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Vance About Tim Walz She Tries Changing Subject (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on August 11, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

JD Vance has proven he's a force to be reckoned with when dealing with the mainstream media, and considering how hostile they are and will continue to be to his ticket in general that's a great thing. For example, he dismantled Dana Bash on Tim Walz SO BADLY she tried to change the subject.

No really.

Heh.

Watch:

WINNING.

Of course they knew.

He knew.

He chickened out.

He hoped we wouldn't know.

But ... 

We all know now.

Trump has the policies, we just need him to get focused and to this post's point, articulate it better. It's time to stop the rambling story telling and get to business. We already like you, Donald, it's time to remind America why they need you and what you can do to fix this country.

She's in the mainstream media.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

