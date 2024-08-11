BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Vance About Tim Walz She Tries Changing Subject (Watch)

JD Vance has proven he's a force to be reckoned with when dealing with the mainstream media, and considering how hostile they are and will continue to be to his ticket in general that's a great thing. For example, he dismantled Dana Bash on Tim Walz SO BADLY she tried to change the subject.

No really.

Heh.

Watch:

WATCH: CNN's Dana Bash, frustrated after getting her Stolen Valor questions and whataboutist followups wrapped around her head by @JDVance, desperately moves to abortion. pic.twitter.com/flFwFnHtqv — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 11, 2024

WINNING.

It is fascinating that @DanaBashCNN in a Saturday sit-down with @JDVance repeats a timeline in favor of A-Walz that his commanding officer debunked a day earlier on CNN. JD indeed informs Bash about it.



They knew in fall of '04 they are being deployed. pic.twitter.com/kCS2kplqxl — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 11, 2024

Of course they knew.

He knew.

He chickened out.

He hoped we wouldn't know.

But ...

We all know now.

I wasn't too thrilled about Vance, but he's able to articulate way better than Trump. — Billy The Unheard (@Nomadhidinghere) August 11, 2024

Trump has the policies, we just need him to get focused and to this post's point, articulate it better. It's time to stop the rambling story telling and get to business. We already like you, Donald, it's time to remind America why they need you and what you can do to fix this country.

I guess this means we aren't going to see a vice presidential debate between Vance and Tikrit Tim. JD Vance would destroy him. — Steve S (@DangrMous) August 11, 2024

I’m sorry does this woman work for the Harris campaign?? What is going on here? — Sisyphus (@PoliSisyphus) August 11, 2024

She's in the mainstream media.

They all work for the Harris campaign ... or whichever Democrat their elite have chosen.

It's sort of what they do.

The media is nothing but a propaganda machine for the left. #PrayForAmerica only Our Heavenly Father can save us from the evil that has dominated our nation! ❤️✝️🙏🏼😊 — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) August 11, 2024

It's what they do best.

There's a reason the only position less popular than theirs is ironically politicians.

