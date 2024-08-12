It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of All Truth Bombs and DAMN

Ever since Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz as her VP pick, we have heard a lot about what a piece of human garbage this guy really is. Oh sure, many of us knew him for his authoritarian mandates that destroyed the lives of millions of Minnesotans while he not only enabled but empowered progressive thugs to loot and burn cities in the name of a criminal but we had no idea just how far the rot ACTUALLY went.

Walz is just an awful human being.

Sorry, not sorry.

The fight about his service has just ended though, in our humble opinion, because John Kolb just freakin' ended it.

Take a look at THIS:

Kamala Harris VP Pick, Tim Walz just got VAPORIZED By his battalion commander over Stolen Valor. pic.twitter.com/E22zEaqbZe — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) August 11, 2024

Bro. Dude. We felt this even WAY over here ...

Damn. Double damn. Triple damn.

We can't even say, 'What he said,' because there is NO WAY we could come close to nuking Walz the way Kolb did so yeah, we'll just sit here in awe of how brutal his statement truly is.

The best part is how Kolb praises the man who replaced cowardly Walz and said, 'Like a great leader he ran toward and not from the guns'; we all know Walz ran away.

Democrats will just gloss over this because it goes against their narrative with the Democrat propaganda machine is telling them. Tim Walz’ stolen valor is becoming way more obvious. — DEL (@delinthecity_) August 11, 2024

Everyone who served should be pissed off. He's a POS — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) August 11, 2024

Democrats don’t care that their VP pick is a coward and a liar. They care that he supports child gender transition and Black Lives Matter — JD (@JDsBadHabit) August 11, 2024

Let's be honest, Democrats have proven they don't care WHO is running as long as that person promises to do a bunch of horrible crap. Think about it, the candidate tens of millions of them actually voted for just got the boot by the Democrat elite who then replaced him with an imbecile nobody voted for.

And they are acting like she's the second coming of Obama or something.

They stand for nothing so it's easy ...

Tampon Tim A-Walz equals STOLEN VALOR — Mickey Mack (@MackRobby770) August 11, 2024

Sorry, not sorry.

