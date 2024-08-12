Take the L, BRO! Brian Krassenstein Says Trump's Campaign Has 'Collapsed' So He Does ANOTHER Poll and LOL

We've honestly lost count of the number of times Brian Krassenstein has put up a Trump/Kamala (Biden) poll and taken it down when it didn't go the way he thought or wanted it to. That he hasn't deleted this one yet is a bit shocking.

That being said, a screenshot HAS been snagged just in case we need to embarrass him again later for deleting yet another poll.

Oh, and the fact the thinks Trump's campaign has collapsed makes this even funnier:

New X Poll after the Trump collapse this week:



Who are you voting for?



I bet things changed. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 11, 2024

At this point, almost 400K people have voted and guess who's in the lead? Right now it's Trump at 74% with Biden ... sorry ... Kamala at 26%. We suppose Democrats need to believe that Trump's campaign has 'collapsed' since Kam-Kam's honeymoon phase is almost up. And considering how hard the media has worked to make her the second coming of Obama, that she's not polling better in general is not a good thing.

For the Democrats.

Maybe they're not as dumb as we thought they were?

Collapse?

That is false information, get real! — Jakey (@JacobBaker613) August 11, 2024

Krassenstein fired back:

Yes collapse. have you seen the polls and betting markets? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 11, 2024

About that:

How shocking. No, we haven’t seen the polls. What do they say? https://t.co/WJjD960EDo — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 12, 2024

And Rasmussen with the TKO.

Keep running these polls buddy they're doing great — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 12, 2024

Nothing has changed and she will soon get exposed. The border matters. pic.twitter.com/aIeJvRzbAx — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) August 11, 2024

What's that saying about pig on a lipstick?

Yeah.

Bwahahahaha!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣



It took less than 20 minutes from the time we noticed this stupid poll to flip it to Trump. And now you have to watch her lose for 2 more days!!😂 pic.twitter.com/6nljWwFQXN — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 12, 2024

See? Twitter/X can still be fun.

