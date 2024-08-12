What a GIVER! David French VOWS to Continue 'Punching Himself in the Nuts'...
Take the L, BRO! Brian Krassenstein Says Trump's Campaign Has 'Collapsed' So He Does ANOTHER Poll and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on August 12, 2024
Twitchy

We've honestly lost count of the number of times Brian Krassenstein has put up a Trump/Kamala (Biden) poll and taken it down when it didn't go the way he thought or wanted it to. That he hasn't deleted this one yet is a bit shocking.

Advertisement

That being said, a screenshot HAS been snagged just in case we need to embarrass him again later for deleting yet another poll.

Oh, and the fact the thinks Trump's campaign has collapsed makes this even funnier:

At this point, almost 400K people have voted and guess who's in the lead? Right now it's Trump at 74% with Biden ... sorry ... Kamala at 26%. We suppose Democrats need to believe that Trump's campaign has 'collapsed' since Kam-Kam's honeymoon phase is almost up. And considering how hard the media has worked to make her the second coming of Obama, that she's not polling better in general is not a good thing.

For the Democrats.

Maybe they're not as dumb as we thought they were?

Krassenstein fired back:

About that:

And Rasmussen with the TKO.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
What's that saying about pig on a lipstick?

Yeah.

See? Twitter/X can still be fun.

=======================================================================

