Is That a T-Rex?! AI Artists Create TOTALLY Believable Kamala Harris Campaign Stops and HERE Are the Best

While we've all been debating whether or not the Kamala Harris campaign is playing loosely with Artificial Intelligence to make her campaign stops and rallies seem bigger, some very funny and talented AI artists took it upon themselves to 'create' some different yet totally believable Harris Campaign stops of their own.

We spent some time going through them all and in our humble opinion, here are some of the best:

Harris campaign releases photo from latest campaign stop. pic.twitter.com/oXsLWXV71Q — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 11, 2024

Is that Hogwarts in the background? Side note, @OriginalRoddick does a lot of great work with AI. Just putting that out there.

Forced to replace her VP pick due stolen valor scandal, Harris unveils her new pick in front of a crowd of millions. pic.twitter.com/DPcmg0tBL3 — OtterlyChaotic (@ChaoticOtterly) August 11, 2024

HAAAAAA

And yet, that's an improvement.

We got nothin'

They look happy? We think?

San Francisco?

Hrm.

Per @ABC, Kamala unveils true self before crowd of Republicans for Kamunism. pic.twitter.com/LL2QjgIkZf — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 11, 2024

And we just threw up in our mouths a little bit.

Whoa, it's a Harris Space Station!

From @AP, Harris lands to energized crowd in Boise. pic.twitter.com/ZZq8kgMLW5 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 11, 2024

From the AP ... BAHAHAHAHA.

Nazgul's rides? Is that Gondor? Helm's Deep? (Note, this editor had to ask her brilliant, nerd daughter to help with the proper terminology ... )

Kamala definitely would need a campaign stop for her adoring pro-Hamas constituents. pic.twitter.com/1sixz079tQ — You Don't Know the Power of the Dawg Side (@OverpaidA) August 11, 2024

This one could be real.

Ahem.

That was a hell of a campaign stop. pic.twitter.com/bwmC972yt7 — Paul Emerson (@notanokguy) August 11, 2024

Wow, talk about a challenging landing.

Ok, this one is not funny.

We don't even know where to start with this one.

pic.twitter.com/foeogcAYuF — I Am Infrastructure & Apparently Spam (@WXYZfi) August 11, 2024

Look at her, feeding the poor.

We think.

Are they cropdusting people?

One person’s socialism is another persons neiiiggghhhborliness… pic.twitter.com/l1QNQtmLrL — J.F. Christensen (@pewpewcyborg) August 11, 2024

Most realistic one yet.

Harris trying to secure the all-important felon vote... pic.twitter.com/vqD5ZUpU6p — 🇺🇲Rusty *Free Speech* Shackleford (@SatcomGod13) August 11, 2024

Or maybe this one ...

Yikes.

