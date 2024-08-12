What a GIVER! David French VOWS to Continue 'Punching Himself in the Nuts'...
Is That a T-Rex?! AI Artists Create TOTALLY Believable Kamala Harris Campaign Stops and HERE Are the Best

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on August 12, 2024
theRoddick

While we've all been debating whether or not the Kamala Harris campaign is playing loosely with Artificial Intelligence to make her campaign stops and rallies seem bigger, some very funny and talented AI artists took it upon themselves to 'create' some different yet totally believable Harris Campaign stops of their own.

Advertisement

We spent some time going through them all and in our humble opinion, here are some of the best:

Is that Hogwarts in the background? Side note, @OriginalRoddick does a lot of great work with AI. Just putting that out there.

HAAAAAA

And yet, that's an improvement.

We got nothin'

They look happy? We think?

San Francisco? 

Hrm.

And we just threw up in our mouths a little bit.

Whoa, it's a Harris Space Station!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
From the AP ... BAHAHAHAHA.

Nazgul's rides? Is that Gondor? Helm's Deep? (Note, this editor had to ask her brilliant, nerd daughter to help with the proper terminology ... )

This one could be real.

Ahem.

Wow, talk about a challenging landing.

Ok, this one is not funny.

We don't even know where to start with this one.

Look at her, feeding the poor.

We think.

Are they cropdusting people?

Most realistic one yet.

Or maybe this one ... 

Yikes.

