Look at Minneapolis Under President Trump

HaRvArD --> David Hogg REALLY Out-Dumbed Himself THIS TIME Accusing JD Vance of 'Stocking' Kamala (LOL!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As you read the following tweet, keep in mind David Hogg has graduated from Harvard where he received multiple scholarships to attend.

That's very important because David is exactly the sort of student modern-day Harvard has started spitting out.

Seems David thinks JD Vance making a point about Kamala ignoring the press was somehow 'stocking' her.

No, really. He even called Vance a 'stocker'.

The stupid, it burns.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

We're honestly shocked he left this up. Full disclosure, this editor snagged a screenshot of his post because she was sure he would figure out just how bad it really was. Then again, David could have realized deleting it would only make it worse.

Either way, this is spectacularly bad for both him AND Harvard.

Yup.

9-1-1? Need to Report a MURDER! Joey Jones DROPS Bona Fide S**t Bird Adam Kinzinger for Trashing JD Vance
Sam J.
How the mighty have fallen.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS DAVID HOGG 2024 ELECTION JD VANCE

9-1-1? Need to Report a MURDER! Joey Jones DROPS Bona Fide S**t Bird Adam Kinzinger for Trashing JD Vance
Sam J.
Oh, Honey, NO! Liz Cheney's DESPERATE Dig at JD Vance About 'Rally Size' Backfires in a SPECTACULAR Way
Sam J.
Flawless VICTORY! Grant Stern SPANKED Trying to Defend Tim Walz and the Self-Own that Followed Is LEGEND
Sam J.
While We've All Been Taking Tim Walz Apart Kamala Has Been Up to NO GOOD (Another KNIFE in Biden's Back?)
Sam J.
PO-TAY-TOES! J.K. Rowling Once Again HILARIOUSLY Debunks Arguments About Men in Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin
Kurt Schlichter and MANY Veterans BURY Tim Walz Underneath a Photo Thread for Abandoning His Unit
Grateful Calvin

