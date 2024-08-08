HaRvArD --> David Hogg REALLY Out-Dumbed Himself THIS TIME Accusing JD Vance of 'Stocking' Kamala (LOL!)

As you read the following tweet, keep in mind David Hogg has graduated from Harvard where he received multiple scholarships to attend.

That's very important because David is exactly the sort of student modern-day Harvard has started spitting out.

Seems David thinks JD Vance making a point about Kamala ignoring the press was somehow 'stocking' her.

No, really. He even called Vance a 'stocker'.

The stupid, it burns.

Damn JD is a weirdo and a stocker. Yikes https://t.co/JhwjrhitjR — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 7, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

We're honestly shocked he left this up. Full disclosure, this editor snagged a screenshot of his post because she was sure he would figure out just how bad it really was. Then again, David could have realized deleting it would only make it worse.

Either way, this is spectacularly bad for both him AND Harvard.

Which store is he a stocker at? That’s pretty cool he’s still doing that while campaigning — greg (@greg16676935420) August 8, 2024

Harvard educated. Featured on the front page of a magazine this past week. Can’t spell… — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 8, 2024

Yup.

You went to Harvard and don’t know the difference between stocker and stalker?@Harvard you really, really need to step up your standards. — Rob (@Robert_Redacted) August 7, 2024

I bet he can spell "stalker," though... even without a Harvard education. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) August 7, 2024

hArVaRd — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 7, 2024

How the mighty have fallen.

