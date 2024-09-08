Kamala Harris Likes Doritos While the Associated Press Prefers Cheesy Puff Pieces

VP Kamala Harris has been hiding from media questions and offering little substance about her policy positions as the election looms a mere two months away.

In an effort to quell these criticisms, the AP is doing hard-hitting journalism on the candidate's … favorite snack choices.

Advertisement

Harris turns to her favorite foods in effort show a more private side and connect with voters https://t.co/DEWdNzHeJe — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2024

AP writer, Darlene Superville, acknowledges that Harris has been criticized by Republicans 'for not doing many interviews or giving enough specifics on her policy plans'.

Those are just minor details when electing the leader of the free world. Instead, Superville is more concerned with highlighting the smokescreen the Harris campaign has erected to pretend she's just a normal gal and to help her avoid delivering the awkward word salads of nonsense she has become known for.

But the vice president is sharing personal details about her childhood, cooking and food to show her more private side.

What are you guys doing — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 8, 2024

They are carrying that water, of course.

What's her Doritos recipe? — Rummatumtums (@RummaTumTums) September 8, 2024

Are you wondering how Harris might respond to a question about repealing the Trump tax cuts, inflation, or Israel?

Well, lucky for you, the AP has this to offer:

At snack time, Harris reaches for Doritos.

This is their White House reporter lol 😂🤡😂 pic.twitter.com/nuqpUmaASy — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 8, 2024

They have no shame.

Journalists should be reporting on the refusal by the Harris-Walz campaign to make themselves widely available to the media following the Democrats' quiet coup of Joe Biden.

We don't know about you, but that was reasonably historically unprecedented, and media scrutiny of the newly selected candidate should be greater than normal, not less.

So we know that she likes Doritos, but nothing about her policies, or why she’s flip-flopped on them since her last Presidential bid?



I guess that works for some voters. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 8, 2024

That would require journalists who are not working for Harris's campaign.

It's very important to vote for the candidate who likes the same snacks as you. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) September 8, 2024

You've got to consider the really important things when choosing your leaders.

Have you considered trying journalism? — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) September 8, 2024

On the contrary, they work very hard to avoid it.

The boys down at Tire Kingdom were just saying they wish they knew more about what chips Kamala prefers https://t.co/oNOsqdOt8S — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 8, 2024

Do you know what the Tire Kingdom boys care about more than Kamala crying into her Doritos bag when Trump won?

They, and their wives, care about the price of Doritos.

Remember when the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats tried to shift the blame for inflation from their policies to the companies being damaged by their policies?

Joe Biden's presidency is an unmitigated disaster.



But on Super Bowl Sunday, he wants to talk about what is really important: "Shrinkflation."



This senile old coot is *big mad* that Oreos and Doritos packages have less stuff in them.



Biden must be too dumb to know it's… pic.twitter.com/zx4qGpJLdp — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 11, 2024

'Shrinkflation!' they screamed, which was just another name for inflation, but they hoped people wouldn't notice.

Advertisement

When Biden and Harris took office a bag of chips cost $4.94. In July of this year, the same bag cost $6.32. That's a whopping 28 percent increase. (Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU0000718311)

Thanks a lot, Joe and Kamala.





Those are the topics the media should be pressing Harris on, not how many greens she can fit in her bathtub.

“Ms. Harris, could you please clarify your recent statements on price controls for groceries?”



“I like Doritos” https://t.co/PeZq0UqW7o — Magills (@magills_) September 8, 2024

Instead, we get this.

Man, if you’re having to say “I, too, like food.” to “connect” with people…



Holy moly…how far gone ARE you from knowing normal, every day people? https://t.co/1uef7CVf2Z pic.twitter.com/q9maeUjlF8 — Undercover Brother, PhD, MD (@RealUCBfosho) September 8, 2024

We're waiting for the next AP headline: 'Kamala Harris Breathes Oxygen'

'One of us! One of us!'

Aye yi yi.

She's just like a bag of potato chips. Full of air, little substance, and bad for you. https://t.co/mnmfRv6v7D — G (@stevensongs) September 8, 2024

That's why the media is happy to be ghosted by the Harris campaign.

Journalism is dead.