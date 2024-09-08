Kamala Harris Likes Doritos While the Associated Press Prefers Cheesy Puff Pieces

Dear NYT: It's Not 'Silly' to Hold Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:45 PM on September 08, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

VP Kamala Harris has been hiding from media questions and offering little substance about her policy positions as the election looms a mere two months away.

In an effort to quell these criticisms, the AP is doing hard-hitting journalism on the candidate's … favorite snack choices.

AP writer, Darlene Superville, acknowledges that Harris has been criticized by Republicans 'for not doing many interviews or giving enough specifics on her policy plans'.

Those are just minor details when electing the leader of the free world. Instead, Superville is more concerned with highlighting the smokescreen the Harris campaign has erected to pretend she's just a normal gal and to help her avoid delivering the awkward word salads of nonsense she has become known for.

But the vice president is sharing personal details about her childhood, cooking and food to show her more private side.

They are carrying that water, of course.

Are you wondering how Harris might respond to a question about repealing the Trump tax cuts, inflation, or Israel?

Well, lucky for you, the AP has this to offer:

At snack time, Harris reaches for Doritos.

They have no shame.

Journalists should be reporting on the refusal by the Harris-Walz campaign to make themselves widely available to the media following the Democrats' quiet coup of Joe Biden.

We don't know about you, but that was reasonably historically unprecedented, and media scrutiny of the newly selected candidate should be greater than normal, not less.

That would require journalists who are not working for Harris's campaign.

You've got to consider the really important things when choosing your leaders.

On the contrary, they work very hard to avoid it.

Do you know what the Tire Kingdom boys care about more than Kamala crying into her Doritos bag when Trump won?

They, and their wives, care about the price of Doritos.

Remember when the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats tried to shift the blame for inflation from their policies to the companies being damaged by their policies?

'Shrinkflation!' they screamed, which was just another name for inflation, but they hoped people wouldn't notice.

When Biden and Harris took office a bag of chips cost $4.94. In July of this year, the same bag cost $6.32. That's a whopping 28 percent increase. (Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU0000718311)

Thanks a lot, Joe and Kamala.


Those are the topics the media should be pressing Harris on, not how many greens she can fit in her bathtub.

Instead, we get this.

We're waiting for the next AP headline: 'Kamala Harris Breathes Oxygen'

'One of us! One of us!'

Aye yi yi.

That's why the media is happy to be ghosted by the Harris campaign.

Journalism is dead.

