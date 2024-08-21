POLITICO Runs Puff Piece on Doug Emhoff, America’s ‘Dad-in-Chief’

This editor didn't know that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was "America's dad" until he learned it from the Lincoln Project, who looked forward to seeing Sen. J.D. Vance debate America's dad. In fact, Walz was a dad to an entire nation of disaffected youth:

Advertisement

Tim Walz is the dad an entire generation wish they had instead of the one they lost to Fox News. — CQ (@coketweet) August 6, 2024

That post got 65,000 likes.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Walz's Minneapolis music connections were "cranking up his viral Cool Dad status." Axios reported that Walz had brought "big dad energy" to TikTok by posting something he called a TimTalk. Harvard graduate David Hogg confessed that he dreamt of a candidate like Tim Walz who demonstrated what "healthy masculinity" looked like.

Yes, Democrats have daddy issues.

On Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff spoke. If Kamala Harris wins the election, he'd be America's first First Gentleman, and POLITICO thought you'd like to meet the next "Dad-in-Chief."

Wait … so both Walz and Emhoff are America's dads? Make it make sense: Mia McCarthy and Melanie Mason report:

Emhoff painted a different picture on the Chicago stage Tuesday night: A dorky dad obsessed with his wife, who just happens to be the vice president. His words aimed to humanize Harris as not just a policymaker, but a successful woman who balances her career and family. He told the story of how he fell in love with Harris, including embarrassingly relatable tidbits about their relationship, like calling Harris for the first time at 8:30 in the morning and leaving a rambling voicemail she now makes him listen to every anniversary. … Outside Harris, Emhoff still leaned into the typical American dad vibe. He praised Harris for helping build a “blended” family with his children and his ex-wife, and referenced his kids calling Harris “Momala” and grilling their friends. It was a DNC speech that felt more like a Dad rambling about his childhood in the family room, with mentions of the buddies he still plays fantasy football with and working at a McDonald’s in high school.

Emhoff leaned into the typical American dad vibe. It's not a bad strategy, considering Democrats consider the government to be their parents and caregivers.

So, did the memo go out, or what?

The media's continued insistence on referring to the Democratic president or vice president as a mom and dad is infinitely fucking creepy.



Did every journalist grow up in a broken home? https://t.co/CF93XrxG3K — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2024

Seriously.

He banged the fucking nanny and forced her into an abortion.



By the looks of his kids, can't blame him. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 21, 2024

His kids? Ella Emhoff, who rocked a "genius" camouflage Harris campaign cap the other night at the DNC, has used her Instagram page and status as a fashion designer and model to raise money for Palestine. She says she doesn't consider herself Jewish.

His daughter is weird AF. pic.twitter.com/op0xG59tHJ — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) August 21, 2024

But he could be Dad-in-Chief.

Who fucked the baby sitter and forced her to abort his baby. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 21, 2024

He forced the nanny to murder their baby but go off — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 21, 2024

Dude porked the babysitter and his wife divorced him.



Not my dad. — igK (@igKress) August 21, 2024

He is, objectively, a bad dad — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) August 21, 2024

Advertisement

Do dads normally knock up the nanny and force them to get an abortion? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a KAMmunist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 21, 2024

Sort your daddy issues out elsewhere please



No politician is anybody’s “dad” except to their own children — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 21, 2024

This editor would guess the two authors of this piece are young women. He's also old enough to remember when an actress thought that Tim Kaine's "dad bod" could give her a boost with Gen Z.