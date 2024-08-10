Media Pushing 'Viral Cool Dad' Tim Walz Propaganda Couldn't Be More Shameless

Watching the media spring into action to try and help the Democrats market Kamala Harris and Tim Walz was as predictable as the sun coming up in the east, but still we can't help but be amazed by the level of shamelessness the propaganda effort has reached.

We'll start with The Atlantic's offering, which is a fairly ballsy approach considering how many Americans are struggling to afford groceries three and a half years into the "Bidenomics" that Harris supported all the way:

The Harris-Walz campaign’s message of joy has extended to that most relatable of things: food, @elcush writes: https://t.co/0oITCzjkUR — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) August 9, 2024

We're more concerned about the NOT relatable things, such as their love of socialism, open borders and economic policies that are wrecking the middle class they claim to be saving.

It’s so slight that you can barely notice it. But with a finely tuned eye and decades of experience, you can detect a tiny difference in corporate media treatment of Republicans and Democrats. https://t.co/ieaX8aRYqh — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 9, 2024

Dear Lord, guys. Take a cold shower. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 9, 2024

The Washington Post is, of course, also getting in on the act to try and make Tim Walz relatable to Joe Sixpack in swing states:

You can’t even parody them anymore. Nothing can top what they actually say. pic.twitter.com/bxV0v1eGAl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 9, 2024

They're trying to put the Babylon Bee out of business.

On a similar note, the Star-Tribune risks dislocating a shoulder by trying to carry this much water for Walz:

Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota music ties are cranking up his viral Cool Dad status https://t.co/6YHLeceKi1 — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) August 9, 2024

That narrative is so manufactured it had to be put together inside an abandoned auto factory.

The entire country is coming down on Tim Walz because his entire schtick is a fabrication…. And locally, you’d think there was STILL zero controversy with him as a VP pick.



We are the most gaslit state. https://t.co/IpGVMMANow — Max Rymer (@maxrrymer) August 9, 2024

just stop it, nothing cool about Stolen Valor by Tim Walz — Nick (@Nick7822414526) August 9, 2024

The people who Walz let burn down areas of Minnesota cities in 2020 who Harris then helped raise bail money for might consider them a "cool dad and mom," but not so much for everybody else.

“Viral cool dad status.” My God, Pravda wouldn’t have run this. https://t.co/ZJbWCTl5yZ — Matthew J. Pagano (@matthewjpagano) August 9, 2024

Pravda's got nothing on a large segment of the hack U.S. media.