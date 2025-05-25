Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride

The Democrats' Trump Derangement Syndrome has driven them straight off the cliff into loony land. They'd rather prop up a comatose Biden as a figurehead while their handpicked, unelected cronies pull the strings than see Trump back in the White House. It's not just nonsense ... it's a masterclass in hypocrisy from the so-called 'Defenders of Democracy'.
🚨NEW: Dem Neuroscientist Sam Harris says he and other Dems would prefer Biden "IN A COMA" — with an unelected committee running the country — over Trump. Can Dems ever again claim to be the party of democracy⁉️— Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 24, 2025
"I would rather have a president in a coma, where the duties of the… pic.twitter.com/rIXOQzuHZ8
That was their plan from the start of the basement campaign. https://t.co/kEBaLtXScF— John Gibson (@GibsonRadio) May 24, 2025
They care nothing about democracy. For all of their protests about Trump destroying democracy, it's clear all they care about is power.
Chilling https://t.co/TjypoKv9a2— Greg Casey (@GregCaseyMA) May 24, 2025
Jake Tapper and his CNN comrades felt the EXACT same way https://t.co/y7aITTdwpP— Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) May 25, 2025
They also ran cover for the Democrats.
Sam Harris stop embarrassing himself: challenge level impossible https://t.co/2uopNVM3XV— Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 25, 2025
Harris is a complete fool.
The issue is, nothing about the left is normal.— Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) May 25, 2025
They hate normality. They’re always looking to “progress” in ways that aren’t really progressive to humanity. https://t.co/8NUXnPwLSW
They are a perfect example of being so open-minded their brains fall out.
Sam Harris says the quiet part out loud https://t.co/KK3gWoZXGQ— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 25, 2025
They aren't even trying to hide it anymore.
An unelected committee or council in Russian is called— Classic__Liberal 🌲🇺🇸 (@ClassicLibera12) May 25, 2025
Soviet
Just basic anti-American commies.
I like Sam. He's a smart guy and entertaining.— Dronetek (@TheDronetek) May 24, 2025
That being said, he's almost the poster boy for the "it's different when we do it" mind virus that seems to infect most Democrats.
He's always got a rationalization to carve out exceptions to his own standards for doing things he…
It's always (D) different when they do it.
I suggest that the majority of Americans would prefer that those afflicted with the mental disease TDS didn't have it, or as a minimum kept it private.— James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) May 25, 2025
Most Americans would at least prefer they stop trying to destroy the rest of the country because of their TDS.
That quote from Sam Harris perfectly exposes the Democrats deep desperation and disregard for democratic norms when it comes to Biden’s cognitive decline. Preferring a coma president with an unelected committee over Trump shows they prioritize party control over real leadership…— Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) May 24, 2025
It's all about power.
Well he got his wish and the nation barely survived it.— Lady Hecate (@hecate40) May 25, 2025
Only on a wing and a prayer.
Sam Harris is a lunatic. I use that word—*lunatic*—very deliberately. He is psychopathic.— Wittaker Glass (@witglass) May 25, 2025
Committee? 🤣🤣🤣didnt communist say the same thing about the Politburo? somehow they find this acceptable to say out loud… see how much disdain they have for the democracy they claim to defend…— Markdv.hl (@xbegadom) May 25, 2025
The sound like Commies because that is what they are.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member