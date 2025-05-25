Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride

The Democrats' Trump Derangement Syndrome has driven them straight off the cliff into loony land. They'd rather prop up a comatose Biden as a figurehead while their handpicked, unelected cronies pull the strings than see Trump back in the White House. It's not just nonsense ... it's a masterclass in hypocrisy from the so-called 'Defenders of Democracy'.

🚨NEW: Dem Neuroscientist Sam Harris says he and other Dems would prefer Biden "IN A COMA" — with an unelected committee running the country — over Trump. Can Dems ever again claim to be the party of democracy⁉️



"I would rather have a president in a coma, where the duties of the… pic.twitter.com/rIXOQzuHZ8 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 24, 2025

That was their plan from the start of the basement campaign. https://t.co/kEBaLtXScF — John Gibson (@GibsonRadio) May 24, 2025

They care nothing about democracy. For all of their protests about Trump destroying democracy, it's clear all they care about is power.

Jake Tapper and his CNN comrades felt the EXACT same way https://t.co/y7aITTdwpP — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) May 25, 2025

They also ran cover for the Democrats.

Sam Harris stop embarrassing himself: challenge level impossible https://t.co/2uopNVM3XV — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 25, 2025

Harris is a complete fool.

The issue is, nothing about the left is normal.

They hate normality. They’re always looking to “progress” in ways that aren’t really progressive to humanity. https://t.co/8NUXnPwLSW — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) May 25, 2025

They are a perfect example of being so open-minded their brains fall out.

Sam Harris says the quiet part out loud https://t.co/KK3gWoZXGQ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 25, 2025

They aren't even trying to hide it anymore.

An unelected committee or council in Russian is called



Soviet — Classic__Liberal 🌲🇺🇸 (@ClassicLibera12) May 25, 2025

Just basic anti-American commies.

I like Sam. He's a smart guy and entertaining.



That being said, he's almost the poster boy for the "it's different when we do it" mind virus that seems to infect most Democrats.



He's always got a rationalization to carve out exceptions to his own standards for doing things he… — Dronetek (@TheDronetek) May 24, 2025

It's always (D) different when they do it.

I suggest that the majority of Americans would prefer that those afflicted with the mental disease TDS didn't have it, or as a minimum kept it private. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) May 25, 2025

Most Americans would at least prefer they stop trying to destroy the rest of the country because of their TDS.

That quote from Sam Harris perfectly exposes the Democrats deep desperation and disregard for democratic norms when it comes to Biden’s cognitive decline. Preferring a coma president with an unelected committee over Trump shows they prioritize party control over real leadership… — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) May 24, 2025

It's all about power.

Well he got his wish and the nation barely survived it. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) May 25, 2025

Only on a wing and a prayer.

Sam Harris is a lunatic. I use that word—*lunatic*—very deliberately. He is psychopathic. — Wittaker Glass (@witglass) May 25, 2025

Committee? 🤣🤣🤣didnt communist say the same thing about the Politburo? somehow they find this acceptable to say out loud… see how much disdain they have for the democracy they claim to defend… — Markdv.hl (@xbegadom) May 25, 2025

The sound like Commies because that is what they are.