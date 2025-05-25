Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on May 25, 2025
imgflip

The Democrats' Trump Derangement Syndrome has driven them straight off the cliff into loony land. They'd rather prop up a comatose Biden as a figurehead while their handpicked, unelected cronies pull the strings than see Trump back in the White House. It's not just nonsense ... it's a masterclass in hypocrisy from the so-called 'Defenders of Democracy'.

They care nothing about democracy. For all of their protests about Trump destroying democracy, it's clear all they care about is power.

They also ran cover for the Democrats.

Harris is a complete fool.

They are a perfect example of being so open-minded their brains fall out.

They aren't even trying to hide it anymore.

Just basic anti-American commies.

It's always (D) different when they do it.

Most Americans would at least prefer they stop trying to destroy the rest of the country because of their TDS. 

It's all about power. 

Only on a wing and a prayer.

The sound like Commies because that is what they are.

