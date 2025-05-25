J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism

J.K. Rowling continues to school the radical trans activist Left. She not only humiliated them yesterday by exposing the fakers sending requests to her women's rights fund, today she's back to give us all a lesson in a new -ism: genderism.

And in a world with far too many '-isms' going around, this is one we can get behind.

Here we go:

Feminism: a woman can be whatever she likes.

Genderism: Any man can be a woman if he likes.

Feminism: a woman does not have to be feminine.

Genderism: a woman is a person who performs femininity.

Feminism: misogyny is hatred of females.

Genderism: gag on my fat trans cock, TERF. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 25, 2025

Nailed it.

LGB acceptance: you were born this way. Love yourself.

Genderism: you were born in the wrong body.



LGB acceptance: being gay/lesbian is not an identity choice.

Genderism: gay/lesbian is identity based on chosen gender. pic.twitter.com/9AcROgWlEU — L G B (@L__G__B) May 25, 2025

BOOM.

Most 'trans' kids are just gay/lesbian who don't adhere to gender norms. Transgender activism is a radical form of conversion therapy.

Remember when the Left hated conversion therapy?

We must get our scorecards out for the holy month of “Pride” next month..



Following the Supreme Court judgement I think we can expect quite a few “Gag on my fat trans cock” signs… pic.twitter.com/MtnFQayZx5 — John James (@JohnJamesNI) May 25, 2025

Just don't turn that phrase into a drinking game. You'll die of alcohol poisoning.

Let’s not forget that the real crime here is quoting the exact words trans-identified men have held aloft on placards while jiggling their moobs at the nearest camera. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 25, 2025

Aaaand Rowling owes this writer a new laptop, because she was drinking coffee when she read this.

Wow that escalated quickly… — Hindsight Leadership (@bramconnolly) May 25, 2025

It sure did.

Trans "women" are rarely "feminine" in behavior. They are often very aggressive. When genderists say "feminine" they are talking about fashion, makeup and hair length. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) May 25, 2025

They cosplay what they think femininity is.

And then get mad when we don't buy it.

In nature, poisonous creatures will often develop bright colors that warn of their toxicity pic.twitter.com/M6Wgqwt2sf — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) May 25, 2025

Always.

You are fighting a good fight.



It's a shame you have to fight it. Your abilities could be put to a better use.



Then again what is better than fighting the good fight. — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) May 25, 2025

This is a fight we must have, and one we must win.

Did not expect the last one as I was reading through 😂 — Mr. Draggle 🦠 (@Mista_Dragg13) May 25, 2025

Nope. Comes at you from outta left field, doesn't it?

“I cannot define what a woman is, but you are required to consider me one or else.” — Jonathan Zerby (@jonzerbyauthor) May 25, 2025

The vagueness is the point.

If woman doesn't mean 'adult human female,' then anything can be a 'woman.' Including men.

Scarily accurate!



Also Feminism: Trans women are not biological women.

Genderism: Of cOuRsE wE aRe!!! Which is why we transitioned, performed operations, and/or take hormones. Affirm our biological womanhood, you bigot!



Make it make sense!! — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) May 25, 2025

We cannot make it make sense.

Because it doesn't. And it never will.

