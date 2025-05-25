J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 25, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

J.K. Rowling continues to school the radical trans activist Left. She not only humiliated them yesterday by exposing the fakers sending requests to her women's rights fund, today she's back to give us all a lesson in a new -ism: genderism.

And in a world with far too many '-isms' going around, this is one we can get behind.

Here we go:

Nailed it.

BOOM.

Most 'trans' kids are just gay/lesbian who don't adhere to gender norms. Transgender activism is a radical form of conversion therapy.

Remember when the Left hated conversion therapy?

Just don't turn that phrase into a drinking game. You'll die of alcohol poisoning.

Aaaand Rowling owes this writer a new laptop, because she was drinking coffee when she read this.

It sure did.

They cosplay what they think femininity is.

And then get mad when we don't buy it.

Always.

This is a fight we must have, and one we must win.

Nope. Comes at you from outta left field, doesn't it?

The vagueness is the point.

If woman doesn't mean 'adult human female,' then anything can be a 'woman.' Including men.

We cannot make it make sense.

Because it doesn't. And it never will.

